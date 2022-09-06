BRUNSWICK – The Brunswick girls soccer team enjoyed a standout 2021 season, winning the Class A North title before falling to Windham 3-1 in the state final.

The Dragons return a strong nucleus and once again should contend for a Gold Ball.

Here’s a look at some of the Midcoast teams this fall:

Brunswick

It would be hard to top the 15-3 season the Dragons enjoyed last fall, but they are poised for another run deep Class A playoff run.

Reigning Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Player of the Year Alexis Morin returns to lead a potent offense. The sophomore striker leads a talented core of returning players, which also includes her sister, senior goal keeper Sophia Morin.

Seniors Kynli Van Leer, Ellas Gustafson and Hannah Lay also will play pivotal roles. Junior midfielder Maddie Chaput and sophomore Lisi Palmer also return.

Joining the team this year is junior Hannah Hamilton, sophomore Makenzie Beal and freshmen Molly Tefft and Ella Wilby.

Coach Martyn Davison was pleased with his team’s preseason play and understands what they need to do to achieve success

“Playing well when in possession of the ball and pressing the opponent when without the ball to win back possession quickly,” said Davison, who is in his 23rd season with the Dragons.

Brunswick opened the season with a 2-0 victory over KVAC foe Oxford Hills on Sept. 1. The Dragons travel to Skowhegan on Sept. 6 before hosting Edward Little on Sept. 8.

Freeport

The Falcons return several strong players and are looking to make a run to the Class B South playoffs.

Seniors Emily Olsen and Kate Tracy — along with Luci Bourgeois, Maya Carignan, Rosie Panenka and Taryn Curry — all return to a team that lost a 1-0 Class B South quarterfinal game to Yarmouth last year.

Bourgeois, Curry, Panenka and Olsen will help carry the offense while Carignan and Tracy anchor the defense. Senior Lauren Roussel will take on the goalkeeping duties.

Newcomers include sophomore Lucy Riggs and freshman Silvi Strong.

Coach Dave Intraversato has been pleased with this team’s preseason play and preparedness.

“Our preseason workouts have been manageable and we have incorporated yoga sessions into our routine to stay stretched and focused,” said Intravesato, who is in his fifth season. “We look very fast this preseason and we are finding the back of the net. Hoping to see this continue into the season.”

The Falcons dropped a 1-0 decision to York in the season opener. They play Greely in their home opener on Sept. 8.

Morse

First-year coach David Beauregard has brought some needed life into the program, players said.

“He has brought in some new energy and I think it’s been really good for the team,” said junior co-captain Edie McKay.

With over 40 girls in the program, the numbers are there, but the experience will need to come with time.

“Because we’re relatively young, (I ask) what can they do, how can they develop and how can I get them to go forward in that developmental process,” the coach said.

McKay and co-captain Shealyn Brochu will help lead the young squad, which boasts nine juniors and 11 sophomores and freshmen.

Seniors Danielle Bryant, Gloriana Fiesta, Camren Jones, Taylor Mario and Bean Vallade will also play important roles.

“We have become close as a team during the preseason. No one ever feels left out,” said Brochu.

“I believe we’re a really good group. We have some young players that have blended in well,” added McKay.

Morse will play a tough Class B schedule but Beauregard said his team is up for the task.

“Our schedule’s rugged, we have a quality set of girls here so I think that’s doable,” said the coach.

Mt. Ararat

The Eagles feature a solid mix of experienced and athletic players.

Tri-captains Alex Durant, Ariana Graybill and Ella Bergeron return.

Islah Godo is back at the midfield position and will get help from sophomore Elena Willis and freshmen Juliana Allen and Ava Hanson.

Also returning to the team this year are seniors Sydney Dufresne and Layla Perreira. Sophomores Cali Pomerleau and Brooklyne Choate are also back.

Senior Kaleigh Lennon will take over in the net for Mt. Ararat.

Other freshmen looking to make an impact on the team this year are Kayleigh Wagg and Aubrey Pelletier.

“We’ll be all right,” said coach Chad Kirk. “We’ll be able to move the ball and we can score some goals this year, which we haven’t been able to in the past.”

