Deciding who to support for public office can be daunting. There are candidates who are sincere and are willing to put their energy into a campaign to win, but that is not enough. Not all candidates are equal.



I value competence and an ability to be attentive to constituents and the needs of their districts. Teresa Pierce was elected to four consecutive terms in the Maine House. While she served on the Education and Cultural Affairs Committee, I witnessed Teresa’s ability to craft consensus on important education issues, and again when she was the House Chair of the Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs.



Teresa Pierce has proven skills as a legislator. She is attentive and responsive to the people in her district. I encourage voters in District 25 to send Teresa Pierce to the Maine Senate to continue to use her talents on behalf of Maine citizens.

Barbara Keefe

Cumberland

