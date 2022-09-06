Join me in electing Teresa Pierce to State Senate District 25. Teresa is a seasoned leader with significant accomplishments at the municipal level and during eight years representing (most of) Falmouth in the Statehouse. As House chair of appropriations, Teresa worked to: make permanent an increase to the property tax fairness credit for 100,000 Mainers; expand affordable housing options for workers, families and older Mainers by dedicating $50 million to the construction of new units; and restore the historic tax credit program to help revitalize and preserve historic buildings throughout Maine.

She also helped launch a pilot outreach program to encourage veterans and their families to transition to civilian life in Maine, assisting them with finding employment while navigating the transition. Whether tackling new challenges or working tirelessly to resolve persistent ones, we can count on Teresa to work for a brighter future for all of Maine.