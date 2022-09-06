You know elections are coming when it’s time to get out the Windex and paper towels for all the mudslinging on our screens.

Unfortunately, both parties take part in this political practice because they think it affects the outcome. Perhaps both might try a new strategy of competition for votes by adopting the Michelle Obama approach of “They go low, we go high.”

The voting electorate would be far better off if both parties stuck to what matters to voters: the economy, jobs, security, child care and health care. That way we can all be informed and make better decisions for our state and country.

Jake Hawkins

Arundel

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: