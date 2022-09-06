SALES

Office

Capital Area Properties, LLC bought a 7,600 SF office building at 5 Wade St., Augusta from Retail Association of Maine. Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors and Frank O’Connor of The Dunham Group.

Kennebec Offices, LLC bought an 8,000 SF office building at 1 Brunswick Ave. & 348 Water St., Gardiner from Peter Johnson. Matt Pouliot of Pouliot Realty and Ben Spencer of Maine Realty Advisors.

RSP Augusta 1, LLC bought a two-building office portfolio (48,000± SF combined) at 14 Gabriel Drive and 249 Western Avenue, Augusta from JMK Properties. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company and Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors.

39 Limerick Road, LLC bought an 11,640± SF office building at 39 Limerick Road, Arundel from Palmer Real Estate, LLC. Joseph Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company and Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

4A Property, LLC bought a 17,375± SF office building at 234 Main Street, Biddeford from Biddeford Savings Bank. Brandon Mitchell and Andrew Ingalls of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Retail

Casco Street Capital LLC bought a 3,300 SF building at 634 Main St., Oxford from Jillian Dinan LLC. Frank Carr and Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors.

The Jeffersonian, LLC bought a 23,748± SF fully leased retail building on 2.36± acres at 40 Waterville Commons Drive, Waterville from West Grove Road, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company and Joseph Italiaander and Chris Gallagher of The Boulos Company.

A.B.L. Roofing & Construction bought a 2,560± SF retail/office building at 196 Wiscasset Road, Pittston from Duane & Sandra Tobey. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Grateful Properties LLC bought a 601± SF retail building at 46 Veranda Street, Portland by Ottoman Properties LLC. Brandon Mitchell of Malone Commercial Brokers; Chris Lavoie of Keller Williams Realty.

876 Post LLC bought a 12,612± SF, 30-unit motel and cabins at 876 Post Road, Wells from Shine Holdings LLC. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Roger Daigle of Daigle Commercial Group.

Residential

JoJoes LLC bought three multifamily buildings totaling 10,228± SF at 12, 14 & 16 North Chestnut Street, Augusta from Catherine Rand. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich of Malone Commercial Brokers.

An undisclosed buyer bought 14 Paris Promenade from Morrison Center. Greg Perry & Joe Dionne of Compass Commercial Brokers.

An undisclosed buyer bought 74 Ingalls Road, Bridgton from Morrison Center. Greg Perry & Joe Dionne of Compass Commercial Brokers.

LEASES

Industrial

DuPont Nutrition USA, Inc. leased 88,000 SF of industrial space at 341 Park St., Rockland from Kent Farm LLC & RSP Rockland LLC. Doug Erickson of the Masiello Group and Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors.

Renewal Gardens LLC leased 10,000 SF of industrial space at 7 Oxford Homes Ln., Oxford from Oxford Commercial Properties, LLC. Brent Maurice of F.O. Bailey and Frank Carr of Maine Realty Advisors.

Grove Collaborative leased 10,000± SF of industrial/warehouse space at 160 Presumpscot Street, Portland from SJ Bruni, LLC. Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company and Mark Malone of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Office

Skillings, Shaw, and Associates, Inc. leased 5,640± SF of office space at 46 Wrights Landing, Auburn from Giles Property Management, LLC. Derek Miller of The Boulos Company and Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Island Institute for Trauma Recovery, LLC leased 3,750± SF of office space at 199 Main Street, Saco from JBRI. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company and Robert Tragemann of Colliers International.

Realtime Utility Engineers, Inc. leased 3,309± SF of office space at the Pineland Center, Durham Hall, New Gloucester from October Corporation. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Androscoggin Bank subleased 2,490± SF of office space at 100 Middle Street, Portland from sub-landlord BerryDunn. Jessica Estes and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company and Katie Allen Breggia and Tom Moulton of The Dunham Group.

Androscoggin Bank leased 2,490± SF of office space at 100 Middle Street, Portland from Albany Road Real Estate Partners. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, and Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company and Katie Allen of The Dunham Group.

Back to Basics Behavioral Health Services, Inc. leased 2,464± SF of office space at 68 Main Street, Kennebunk from Park Square Property, LLC. John Finegan and Sasha Bogdanovics of The Boulos Company.

Hanger Prosthetics and Orthotics renewed its office lease of 2,200± SF at 24 Stone Street, Augusta from Compass Augusta Office, LLC. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, of The Boulos Company and Brian Hetherington of Cushman & Wakefield.

Elite Cameron, Inc. leased 1,420± SF of office space at 190 Riverside Street, Portland from Bounty Development, LLC. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

LoanDepot leased 903± SF of office space at 50-72 Main Street, Kennebunk from Park Square Property, LLC. Sasha Bogdanovics and John Finegan of The Boulos Company and Suzanne McKechnie of Investcomm Commercial Group.

Big Country Built, LLC leased 352± SF of office space at the Pineland Center, Auburn Hall, New Gloucester from October Corporation. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Dhigane Transportation Company, LLC leased 276± SF of office space at 650 Main Street, South Portland from 650 Main, LLC. Claire Richardson of The Boulos Company.

Evelyn S. and K.E. Barrett Foundation leased 439 SF of professional office space at 4 Market Place Drive, York from Stroudwater Capital LLC. Kirk Butterfield of KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour.

ForeFlight, LLC leased 10,766± SF of office space at 120 Exchange Street, Portland from PO Square Building, LLC. Joe Malone, CCIM and Jennifer Small of Malone Commercial Brokers and Matt Goldstein of Cushman Wakefield; Drew Sigfridson of The Boulos Company.

Farros & Co, LLC leased 362± SF of office space at 94 Auburn Street, Portland from MSP Professionals 94 Auburn LLC. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Michael Edmondson leased 790± SF of office space at 21 Elm Street, Gorham from 27 Preble, LLC. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Apollon Wealth Management LLC leased 1,042± of office space at 100 Commercial Street, Portland from Soley Wharf LLC. Peter Harrington of Malone Commercial Brokers; Noah Stebbins of The Boulos Company.

Wyman & Simpson, Inc. has leased 1000 SF of office space at 74 Lunt Road, Falmouth from Ocean View at Lunt School II, LLC. Jennifer Davies, Compass Commercial Brokers

Retail

Sally Beauty Supply renewed its 1,200 SF retail lease at 127 Topsham Fair Mall Rd., Topsham with Zenith Asset Group LLC. Josh Soley of Maine Realty Advisors.

Chickadee Toddler Care & Preschool leased 4,100± SF of retail space at 209 Western Avenue, South Portland from Raphael Limited Partnership. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko of The Boulos Company.

The Blazin Ace, LLC leased 1,500± SF of retail space at 432-434 Fore Street, Portland from Terrapin Properties, LLC. Nate Stevens of The Boulos Company.

J.S. McCarthy Co., Inc leased 14,500 SF of commercial space at 37 Leighton Road, Augusta from Rockwood Development Corp. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour and Frank O’Connor, The Dunham Group.

Michelle Glassman Petalage, LLC leased 1,400± SF of retail space at 72 Ocean Street, South Portland from William Dunnigan. Mike Anderson of Malone Commercial Brokers; Kimberly Veilleux of Porta & Co.

Envoy Mortgage LTD leased 1,455± SF of retail space at 201 Main Street, Westbrook from Pride Properties Inc. John Doyon, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

Flaming Grill of Maine leased 10,152± SF of retail space at Mallside Plaza, South Portland from Ward Hill Realty Associates, LLC. Mark Malone, CCIM of Malone Commercial Brokers.

MJS Enterprises LLC has leased 2,326 SF of retail space at 251 US Route 1, Falmouth from Falmouth Center, LLC. Steve Baumann, Greg Perry, Compass Commercial Brokers.

