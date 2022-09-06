Britt Reid, the former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach, is expected to plead guilty Monday to felony driving while intoxicated and causing a 2021 multi-vehicle crash that severely injured a 5-year-old child passenger in a separate car.

In admitting his guilt, Reid, 37, would likely avoid a criminal trial that was scheduled to begin Sept. 26 at the Jackson County Circuit Court in downtown Kansas City. He could face up to seven years in prison.

A court entry Tuesday showed that Reid was scheduled to enter the plea Monday.

The crash happened Feb. 4, 2021. Reid’s pickup truck struck two vehicles on the side of an entrance ramp along Interstate 435, near the team’s practice facility, prosecutors alleged. The crash injured two children, including Ariel Young, who suffered traumatic brain injury.

“The five victims of this crime are relieved that the defendant has chosen to plead guilty and are hopeful that the defendant receives the maximum sentence allowed by law,” said Tom Porto, the attorney for the victims.

Reid, who is the son of head coach Andy Reid, was driving 83 mph two seconds before the collision. Prosecutors said Reid had a serum blood alcohol content of 0.113 about two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 0.08, according to Missouri law.

After the crash, a Kansas City police officer noticed that Reid’s eyes were “bloodshot and red,” according to prosecutors. Reid confessed to the officer at the scene that he had been drinking and had “two to three drinks.”

Reid suffered a groin injury and underwent emergency surgery after being taken to a nearby hospital.

In November, the Kansas City Chiefs and Ariel’s family reached a confidential financial agreement to cover her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

Ariel sustained a traumatic brain injury that included swelling and bleeding. The crash left her hospitalized in critical condition for an extended period. She was in a coma for 11 days and released from the hospital on April 2, 2021.

The crash happened three days before the Chiefs lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

STEELERS: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph all impressed Pittsburgh Coach Mike Tomlin during the preseason with their respective accuracy.

If only the same could be said for whoever put together the team’s initial depth chart for the 2022 season.

While Tomlin announced Trubisky as the starter on Tuesday – a move telegraphed a day prior when Trubisky’s teammates voted him one of five captains for 2022 and the depth chart placed Trubisky’s name at the top – it will be Pickett and not Rudolph who will serve as Trubisky’s backup on Sunday when the Steelers open at defending AFC champion Cincinnati.

The chart released on Monday had Rudolph listed as the No. 2 before being corrected shortly before Tomlin spoke on Tuesday. Entering his 16th season, Tomlin laughed off the mix-up as a clerical error.

“The cut-and-paste component was the cut-and-paste component,” Tomlin said with a smile. “ I know you were hoping for a little bit more colorful explanation, but it is what it is.”

Tomlin and the Steelers are optimistic the depth chart won’t require much editing in the coming weeks following a solid preseason by Trubisky in which the 28-year-old gave the coaching staff little reason to consider turning to Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, or Rudolph, who is now in his fifth season with the club.

“We’re just really comfortable with what Mitch has shown us,” Tomlin said. “He’s a guy that came to us with franchise quarterback experience if you will. He’s comfortable in those shoes.”

• The “Immaculate Reception” will live on forever in Pittsburgh. Now too, will the number of the author of the most iconic play in NFL history.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will retire Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris’ No. 32 on Christmas Eve, 50 years and one day after he plucked the ball out of the air and raced down the sideline to the end zone to pull out a stunning playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders.

The honor marks the third time in franchise history the Steelers will retire a number. They previously retired the No. 75 of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Joe Greene and the No. 70 of Hall of Fame defensive tackle Ernie Stautner.

GUY MORRISS, a 15-year NFL offensive lineman who played in Super Bowls with Philadelphia and New England before coaching at the college level at Baylor and Kentucky, has died. He was 71.

No cause of death was specified in a release, though Morriss was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2017.

Morriss played with the Eagles from 1973-83 after being drafted in the second round and started at center in their 27-10 Super Bowl loss to the Oakland Raiders in 1981. He also spent four seasons with the Patriots and played in 217 NFL games, including Super Bowl XX, with 177 starts.

