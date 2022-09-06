BRUNSWICK – Eleanor “Ellie” Peters, 90, transitioned peacefully, with family by her side, after a brief illness. She was blessed with a long life and was ready to go when the Lord called her home.

Ellie was born in Nashua, N.H. to Martin and Mary Twardosky. She believed that her parents were the most wonderful parents, as they were also her role models.

She attended the local Nashua schools, continuing to live and work in the area, even after she got married and started her own family. Eventually she relocated to Yarmouth to be closer to family there. She was always a “people” person and enjoyed her work at International Paper Box Machine Company (Nashua, N.H.) and later at Nephrology Associates (Portland).

She was a devout Catholic and member of the Sacred Heart choir for 25 years. She loved music, dancing, canoeing, skiing, playing golf, and being outside, but especially spending time with family and friends and traveling. Her love of travel took her to places near and far including: U.S., Ireland, Italy, Switzerland, Germany and more. She was always a “go go girl!”

She was predeceased by her father; brother, Eddie; mother; aunts, uncles; and husbands.

She is survived by her five children, Gary Peters (Noella), Scott Peters (Patty), Nick Moraros (Cammy), Marty Moraros, Lorrie Poirier (Norm); 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, Sept. 9 at Sacred Heart Church, 326 Main St., Yarmouth at 11 a.m. A reception will be held in the church hall immediately following the service. A private graveside service will be held at a later date in New Hampshire.

Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd., Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Ellie’s name to the

Midcoast Humane Society,

5 Industrial Parkway,

Brunswick, ME 04011

midcoasthumane.org

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous