Scarborough Land Trust honors Eddie Woodin

Scarborough Land Trust honored Eddie Woodin with its first Conservationist of the Year award at annual Broadturn Farm Dinner event Aug. 25.

“A longtime environmentalist, Eddie has helped protect healthy and natural outdoor spaces for the benefit of people and wildlife,” Executive Director Andrew Mackie said in prepared statement. “(H)e has helped us conserve places like Broadturn Farm, Warren Woods, Pleasant Hill Preserve and Blue Point Preserve, ensuring public access and the enjoyment of nature for all, as well as the protection of farmland, forests, wildlife and watersheds for generations to come.”

An expert and largely self-taught birder, Woodin has led many bird walks on Scarborough Land Trust preserves over the years. For the past two decades, he has also other championed local causes, including those of Maine Audubon, Center for Wildlife, Friends of Casco Bay, Southern Maine Agency on Aging, Scarborough’s Project Grace and several other Scarborough nonprofits.

In addition, Woodin has launched significant challenge grants to inspires others to give back as well, like Project Grace’s annual “Rally to Keep Our Neighbors Warm” to raise money for fuel assistance, leveraging his initial gift into a $40,000 fuel fund. A similar gift to the Center for Wildlife grew to a $22,000 fund to rehabilitate injured owls back into the wild.

Recognition

Verrill attorneys Michael Fay, Kurt Klebe, Mary McQuillen and Jacqueline Rider have been recognized in the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth 2022 Guide. The publication is specifically aimed at the international private wealth market and the firm was ranked in “band 1,” the highest ranking a firm can receive, according to a press release. In addition, 77 Verrill attorneys were recognized as “Best Lawyers” by Best Lawyers 2023, including more than 4o attorneys from the Portland office.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Maura Derrivan has been promoted to mental health coordinator and Katie Lutts is now OUT Maine’s Program Director.

Attorney William Townshend has joined Verrill’s Private Clients & Fiduciary Services Group.

Save the date

ProsperityME’s annual Community Block Party will be live this year from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at Brick South at Thompson’s Point in Portland. The celebration highlights work providing financial education, counseling and support to Maine’s immigrant community. The program will include a panel of former ProsperityME students discussing current issues and how ProsperityME helped, awards for those who have supported the organization’s mission and a catered dinner and live entertainment. Tickets are $50 at prosperityme.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: