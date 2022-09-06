Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, plans to retire at the end of the year, following 30 years of service to the organization.

“I feel very fortunate to have such a wonderful job, working with the best people I can imagine,” Reinertsen said in a press release. “I am thankful for all the people in our community who work, give and volunteer to lift each other up. Together they’ve done so much to improve people’s health and financial stability and – a special focus of our United Way’s – give the best start in life to our children.”

Reinertsen joined United Way as campaign and communications director in August 1992 and became executive director in 1999. She has served on a variety of nonprofit boards, including those of Mid Coast–Parkview Health, Coastal Enterprises Inc. Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber, Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, the Maine Center for Economic Policy, the Maine Children’s Alliance, the Maine Women’s Lobby, the Maine Women’s Policy Center and 211 Maine.

United Way of Mid Coast Maine serves people throughout Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties, Brunswick and Harpswell, raising funds for 36 local agencies.

The United Way board is forming a search committee to find Reinertsen’s successor, according to Chairperson Joel Merry, Sagadahoc County sheriff.

