American lobster is now on the “red list” of seafood to be avoided, according to sustainability rating program Seafood Watch, because of the risk U.S. and Canadian lobster fisheries pose to endangered North Atlantic right whales.

Members of the Maine lobster industry are “extremely disappointed” with the listing, saying to does not take into account the many changes that the industry has enacted to protect whales and the fact that Maine has not had a documented interaction with right whales in nearly 20 years.

“Lobster is one of the most sustainable fisheries in the world due to the effective stewardship practices handed down through generations of lobstermen,” said Patrice McCarron, executive director of the Maine Lobsterman’s Association. “These include strict protections for both the lobster resource and right whales.”

The red list is meant to alert consumers that the seafood is farmed in ways that have a high risk of harming wildlife or the environment. Seafood Watch, a project of Monterey Bay Aquarium in California, partners with restaurants, distributors and grocery stores including maintains formal partnerships with major seafood buyers, including Aramark, Bon Appetit, Cheesecake Factory, and Whole Foods which use the listings to guide purchasing and menu choices and to avoid red-listed seafood.

Seafood Watch added 14 species to the list that use use gear with vertical lines, such as pot, trap gillnets, which are known to entangle whales. Entanglement in fishing gear has been shown to be the leading cause of death and serious injury of the endangered North Atlantic right whale.

The North Atlantic right whale population has declined by 25 percent in the last decade, with fewer than 340 individuals remaining.

This story will be updated.

