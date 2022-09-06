Ella Anania scored three goals as Noble beat Portland/Deering 5-1 in a high school field hockey game Tuesday at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland.

Anania scored in the first and second quarters to help give Noble (2-0) a 2-1 halftime lead. Her final goal came in the third.

Lila Fiel and Alyssa Plante also scored for the Knights, with Ashley Merchant and Haley Martel collecting assists. Hannah Caron answered in the second quarter for the Bulldogs (0-2) from Delainey Black.

Trinity Valle had seven saves for Noble and Emma Walsh had 13 for Portland/Deering.

BRUNSWICK 3, MORSE 0: Emma Comparato, Ava Wolverton and Marissa Zavitz each scored a goal as the Dragons (1-0) topped the Shipbuilders (1-2) in Bath.

Lydia Brown stopped 14 shots for Morse.

Advertisement

FREEPORT 6, YARMOUTH 0: Emily Groves scored three goals as the Falcons (1-1) beat the Panthers (0-2) in Freeport.

Ava Gervais added a pair of goals for Freeport. Anna Machino added one.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

BIDDEFORD 6, MASSABESIC 2: Abby Bouffard and Sarah Labbe scored three goals each and the Tigers (1-1) beat the Mustangs (0-2) in Biddeford.

Brynn Bashara and Emma Gray were the goal scorers for Massabesic.

Jasmine Paige recorded six saves for the Mustangs, Sarah Parks stopped three shots for the Tigers.

Advertisement

LAKE REGION 1, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Margo Tremblay scored a second-half goal as the Lakers (2-0) beat the Patriots (0-2) in Gray.

Lake Region’s Emily Ross made eight saves in net while Gray-New Gloucester’s Isa Ross saved five.

BRUNSWICK 4, SKOWHEGAN 0: Molly Tefft scored two goals as the Dragons (2-0) shut out the River Hawks (0-2) in Skowhegan.

Hannah Lay and Ella Gustafson also scored for Brunswick, while keeper Elysia Palmer made five saves. Skowhegan’s Natalie Cooke made 20 saves.

MT. BLUE 3, CAMDEN HILLS 1: KK Daggett scored a pair of goals as the Cougars (2-0) rallied past the Windjammers (1-1) in Farmington.

Daggett’s first goal came with four seconds left in the first half, and just over a minute after Britta Denny gave Camden Hills a 1-0 lead with an assist from Leah Snyder. Daggett then gave Mt. Blue the lead early in the second half off an assist from Emma Dunn.

Advertisement

Alissa Butterfield scored the Cougars’ third goal off of a Meren Zeliger corner kick.

Mt. Blue’s Caitlin Burke and Camden Hills’ Maddy Tohanczyn each made 12 saves.

YORK 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Madison Raymond and Scarlett Ring both scored in the first half, and Ella Boissonneault a second-half as the Wildcats (2-0) shut out the Raiders (0-2) in York.

SCARBOROUGH 10, WESTBROOK 0: Ali Mokriski had two goals and an assist as the Red Storm (2-0) cruised by the Blue Blazes (0-2) in Scarborough.

Bridget Davis, Paige Garlock, Sarah LeFebvre, Maya Taylor, Sophia Tierney and Sanibel Shinners all scored once for Scarborough. Makenzie Lydon and Sophia Rinaldi combined for three saves in the shutout.

WELLS 2, POLAND 0: Caitlin Rooney scored a pair of goals as the Warriors (2-0) blanked the Knights (0-2) in Poland.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »