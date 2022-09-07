A crash on I-295 in Portland caused significant traffic backups during the Wednesday morning commute.

The crash occurred at mile 8 southbound on Tukey’s Bridge and was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. A traffic alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority said a single lane was closed.

The incident caused traffic during the morning commute to back up to Falmouth. It also led to heavy traffic on Washington Avenue.

