A crash on I-295 in Portland caused significant traffic backups during the Wednesday morning commute.
A crash at mile 8 southbound on Tukey’s Bridge was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m. A traffic alert from the Maine Turnpike Authority said a single lane was closed.
The crash caused traffic during the morning commute to back up to Falmouth. It also led to heavy traffic on Washington Avenue.
