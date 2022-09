The Forecaster

increase font size

Five new city employees on board in Bath

Bath has announced the hiring of five people to fill open city positions. Hired were: Christopher Taylor as deputy city clerk; Luke Gilliam, Public Works mechanic; William Grimes, firefighter and EMT; Aaron Smeltzer, firefighter and paramedic; and Jack Hernandez, city arborist. The city is still seeking candidates for several other positions, including bus driver and […]