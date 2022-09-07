GARDINER — City police say there’s no threat to the public after a man was shot in the face Wednesday morning in the Green Street area.

Police were called at about 11:40 a.m. to Cherry and Water streets for a report of a man bleeding from the face, according to a news release issued Wednesday by Gardiner police Chief James Toman.

Further investigation revealed that the injury was the result of a gunshot and that the shooting may have taken place on Green Street, Toman said in the news release. Toman said no arrests had been made and the shooting remains under investigation.

At the scene of the shooting Wednesday afternoon, Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office officers could be seen investigating as well, as a deputy secured a pistol. Officers said the man who was reportedly shot had been driving a motorcycle, which was still on scene and would later be secured by police.

Officers on scene also said that a man who drove to the location was detained by police.

The man who was shot, whom police did not identify, was initially taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center in Augusta before being transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police assisted at the scene.

