A group opposing two key recommendations of the Portland Charter Commission launched its campaign Wednesday morning in front of a crowd of about 75 people gathered in Payson Park.

Protect Portland’s Future is chaired by Tom Allen, who served as mayor from 1991 to 1992 and went on to represent the 1st District in Congress from 1997 to 2009. Allen described Protect Portland’s Future as a “non-partisan volunteer group” that is opposed to the commission’s proposals for an executive mayor and school board budget autonomy.

“Our main message to the voters of Portland is really simple: Vote no on Questions 2 and 5 and anything else you don’t understand,” Allen said.

The charter commission’s governance proposal makes the mayor, rather than the city manager, the lead in budget development and allows the mayor to nominate department heads and veto council ordinances. The more powerful mayor would nominate a new chief administrator who would replace but have less power than the current city manager.

“Do candidates for city council want to serve in a diminished role where they will constantly need to be seeking the mayor’s approval and support?” Allen asked the crowd gathered Wednesday morning, to which they shouted, “No!”

“Can Portland attract experienced, high-quality administrative staff and keep talented local workers when their jobs may be on the line every four years?” he asked. “It’s a recipe for disaster for Portland, and that’s why we’re opposed to it.”

Allen also pointed out the commission has not calculated cost estimates for most of its proposals. “How much will the commission’s revolution in city government cost taxpayers? Too much. We don’t know and the commission never even tried to figure out that number,” he said.

Charter Commission Chair Michael Kebede did not immediately respond to a phone message or email Wednesday.

