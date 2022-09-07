PITTSBURGH — Tyler Naquin and Eduardo Escobar hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning, and the New York Mets beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-1 in the first game of a split doubleheader on Wednesday.

The Mets moved a half-game back in front of Atlanta for first place in the NL East by relying on the mix of power and pitching that has kept them atop the division since early April.

New York ace Jacob deGrom (4-1) is scheduled to start the second game of the doubleheader against Pittsburgh’s Johan Oviedo (2-1).

Naquin hit a three-run shot to the bullpen beyond the center-field fence for his 11th homer of the season. Escobar followed with a high drive to the seats above the 21-foot high Clemente Wall in right field that staked the Mets to a 5-0 lead.

Naquin, Escobar, Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo had two hits each for New York, which scored more runs in the first four innings than it managed during a three-game skid against Washington and Pittsburgh.

Nimmo led off the game against opener Duane Underwood Jr. (1-6) with an infield single. Alonso followed with a double and Nimmo scored on a sacrifice fly by Jeff McNeil.

The Mets broke it open in the fourth when Daniel Vogelbach – acquired in a trade with the Pirates in July – singled, Bryse Wilson hit Mark Cahna with a pitch and Naquin followed with his fourth homer since he was acquired in a trade with Cincinnati on July 28.

Chris Bassitt (13-7) struck out 10 in seven innings, helping New York avoid its first four-game skid of the season. Bassitt’s 13 victories are a career best, topping the 12 games he won while pitching for Oakland in 2021.

Greg Allen had an RBI double for Pittsburgh. Rookie shortstop Oneil Cruz and first baseman Michael Chavis had two hits each.

NOTES

YANKEES: First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving New York with a depleted lineup that already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter.

New York started three rookies in a doubleheader opener against Minnesota: right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera, center fielder Estevan Florial and shortstop Oswald Peraza.

First baseman Ronald Guzman made his Yankees debut in his first big league game since April 12 last year with Texas, left fielder Miguel Andujar played his first major league game since Aug. 16 and Isiah Kiner-Falefa was at third base for the first time since 2020. Right-hander Deivi Garcia was in the bullpen and could make his first big league appearances since May 29, 2021.

UNION: The Major League Baseball Players Association is joining the AFL-CIO in an effort to strengthen its position in the aftermath of one labor struggle and in the midst of another.

Executive director Tony Clark made the announcement alongside AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler during an event at the National Press Club, discussing the MLBPA’s attempt to unionize minor leaguers following a nearly 100-day lockout that delayed the start of the season.

Clark cited lessons learned from 2020, when minor league baseball was not played, as a major impetus for this decision.

“Over the past couple of years, our experiences have suggested now is the right time to have that conversation,” he said. “We are in a world now where strengthening our organization, strengthening our player fraternity by bringing the minor leaguers under our umbrella, as well as joining the AFL-CIO and doing so alongside our brothers and sisters that are part of the labor movement, together we’re going to navigate that chaos, and together we’re going to work through it.”

Shuler called it “an incredible moment for the labor movement.” Clark said baseball players want to strengthen their organization by supporting minor leaguers and becoming part of the AFL-CIO.

METS: The New York Mets placed pitcher Max Scherzer on the 15-day injured list with what the club described as “left oblique irritation.”

The move is retroactive to Sept. 4, the day after Scherzer left his start against Washington following five innings with discomfort in his left side. The 38-year-old missed nearly two months earlier in the season with a left oblique strain. Scherzer said this injury is different and not as severe.

A RADIO host admitted he falsely claimed agent Casey Close never informed first baseman Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves’ last contract offer.

Doug Gottlieb tweeted on June 29 that “Casey Close never told Freddie Freeman about the Braves final offer.” Close and Excel Sports Management sued Gottlieb in mid-July in U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleging defamation by libel.

Gottlieb tweeted an apology Wednesday.

“Upon further vetting of my sources, a review of the lawsuit filed against me in this matter and a direct conversation with Casey himself, I have learned that the conduct I alleged did not occur and that there is no credible basis for stating that it did,” Gottlieb wrote. “My ultimate investigation into this matter confirms that Casey Close did, in fact, communicate all offers to Freddie Freeman and the sources I relied on were incorrect, in no uncertain terms.”

“I appreciate the damage that misinformation like this can cause,” Gottlieb added, “and have been in touch with Casey Close to apologize directly. I have also deleted my original tweet.”