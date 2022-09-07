BOSTON, Mass. – James F. Orr, formerly of Falmouth, passed away peacefully at home in Boston on March 11, 2022, at the age of 79 from glioblastoma.

Born in 1943 in Minneapolis to James and Ruth Orr, the family moved eastward. Jim graduated from Mountain Lakes High School in New Jersey. He went on to receive a BS degree from Villanova University, where he was an All-American mid-distance runner in track, and leadoff man on a relay team that held several World Records. He received his MBA from Boston University.

Jim had a long, distinguished career. He was President and CEO of Boston-based United Asset Management Corp. He was Chairman and CEO of UNUM Corp. in Portland and was at UNUM for over 15 years. Prior, he had been ExecVP and Treasurer at Connecticut Bank & Trust in Hartford. Jim served on many boards, both public and private. He served on the boards of The Rockefeller Foundation as Chairman, Mellon Financial, Stride-Rite, and Grumman. He served on the Boards of Villanova University, Bates College, Boston Children’s Hospital, Harvard School of Public Health, Martin Health Systems in Florida, Massachusetts General Hospital (President’s Council), and Maine Health as Chairman.

Jim’s interests outside the business world were many. He enjoyed living on an 80-acre farm in Connecticut taking up the equestrian sport of eventing, living on the shores of both Casco Bay and Hutchinson Island, Fla. with boating and golf, and eventually living on Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H., adding hiking as a pastime. He continued to run recreationally and in competitive corporate and senior track events. He enjoyed skiing as a winter activity.

In retirement, Jim rekindled a childhood hobby modeling Lionel trains, renewed an interest in bird and quail hunting, and with his love of classical music took up playing the violin with enthusiasm. Always reading, Jim thrived on discussing thoughts from a vast array of books whether philosophical, historical, political, scientific or just a good old mystery series.

Jim was a loving, supportive husband and father, dedicated to the happiness and well being of his loved ones. His life was framed around a strength of character and purpose, wisdom and perspective, vision and fairness.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years Ann Langreth; daughters Brooke (Anthony Amato) and Sage (Campbell Mastin); and six granddaughters, Alexandra, Maddalena, Ella, Greta, Elin and Finley and two grandsons, Sebastian and Taj.

A private family service was held in May, 2022, and a Celebration of Life is planned in November in Stuart, Fla. Jim is buried in the Chamberlain Cemetery, Round Pound, Maine.

