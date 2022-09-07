GORHAM- Pauline Louise (Stone) Smith, 74, with her loving family by her side, passed away at her home in Gorham on Sept. 1, 2022.

She was born in Lebanon, N.H. on Dec. 26, 1947, a daughter of the late Ernest and Helen (Manning) Stone. After graduating from Thetford Academy (Vt.) in 1965, she went on to attend secretarial school at Champlain College in Vermont.

For many years, Pauline was employed as a waitress at Denny’s, primarily at the Riverside location. She chose waitressing because the hours allowed her to be home for “her girls”.

Pauline had many hobbies including collecting coins, stamps and porcelain dolls. She also enjoyed bird watching and always made sure the birds in her yard were fed twice a day. Pauline’s true passion in life was her love of anything Native American. She enjoyed collecting Native American artifacts and attending local Powwows. After her retirement, Pauline made it her mission to visit schools in the area so she could educate the students about Native American culture and show off her extensive collection of artifacts.

Pauline was the best Gram/Momo ever and she loved her granddaughter and great-grandchildren with all her heart. There was nothing she loved more than spending time with them.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Elaine Hodge, Duane Stone, and David Stone.

Pauline is survived by her daughters, Kelsey (Smith) Hicks and her husband Craig of Limington, and Carie (Smith) Craze of North Carolina; siblings, Shirley Warden of Vermont, Allen Stone of North Dakota, Alford Stone of Vermont, Robert Stone of Vermont, Vernal Stone of Vermont, Russell Stone of Vermont, and Douglas Stone of Vermont; granddaughter, Danielle Howe and her husband Daniel of Gorham; and great-grandchildren, Charlotte Howe, Joseph, Kendra, and Jillian Vetterline; and former son-in-law, Robert Vetterline Jr.

Pauline’s family would like to thank Molly Resnick PA-C at MMP Nephrology and Bethany, Anne, Cara and Tammy from Northern Light Hospice and for all the care, compassion and kindness shown to her.

Visiting hours will be held on Saturday Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a 1 p.m. service at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Burial will immediately follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Groveville Road, Buxton. The family is asking that you wear something purple in honor of Pauline. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Should friends or family desire, contributions to Four Directions Development Corporation,

a Penobscot Indian Nation nonprofit Community Development Corporation may be mailed to:

20 Godfrey Dr.

Orono ME 04473

in Pauline’s name

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous