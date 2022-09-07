SANFORD – Ruth E. Cunningham, 90, of Sanford, formerly of Caribou, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2022. Born in Van Buren, Maine, Nov. 19, 1931, she was the daughter of Jared and Verlie Tozier.

Ruth was a graduate of Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She followed her profession throughout her working career, retiring from Visiting Nurses of Aroostook in 1991.

Ruth married Kenneth E. Cunningham in November of 1953 and enjoyed a wonderful marriage for over 62 years prior to Ken’s passing in 2015. They were fortunate to have an early and long retirement pursuing their passion of camping. They had many great adventures exploring much of the US and Eastern Canada. A highlight being the inclusion of their grandchildren on many of these trips. Thru the grace of God, Ruth is now reunited with Ken and they are planning their next adventure.

Ruth is survived by two sons, Craig and his spouse Lora of Kennebunk, Paul and his spouse Lynn of Arrowsic; four grandchildren, Lindsay, Kaitlyn, Hannah and Jared; and seven great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at St. Martha’s Catholic Church, 30 Portland Road, Kennebunk, Maine at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Ruth ’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com

﻿Arrangements are entrusted to Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St. Kennebunk.

In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to:

Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org)

in Ruth’s name

﻿