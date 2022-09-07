A Portland man is facing multiple charges in a shooting in the Riverton Park housing complex that injured one woman and left a bullet hole in the wall of a room where a mother and child were sleeping.

Abdihamit Ali, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and violating conditions of release, Maj. Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department said Wednesday.

Police say a 20-year-old female was shot while standing in Riverton Park just after 3 a.m. Saturday. The woman, whose name and connection to the alleged shooter have not been released, was treated at Maine Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

A fired bullet struck a nearby apartment where a family was sleeping. Nimo Abdi said she and her 4-year-old were asleep on a mattress across the room from where the bullet came through the wall. Two other bullets struck the exterior of her mother’s apartment next door.

Martin said police continue to investigate the motive for the shooting, but believe it was connected to an altercation that occurred earlier at The Woodfords Club on Woodford Street.

