Rowe Elementary School in Portland has a new principal for the 2022-23 school year.

The Portland Board of Education appointed Jesseca Steele as the school’s interim principal at its meeting Tuesday, according to a district release. The district will resume its search for Rowe’s next principal this winter.

A search conducted by Portland schools this summer did not lead to a candidate to replace Barbara Fletcher, who left to become a principal in South Portland.

Steele has extensive experience in school management as well as early childhood learning. She has worked as a principal in Scarborough and Westbrook.

“We are incredibly grateful to Ms. Steele for stepping into this role,” Superintendent Xavier Botana said.

Steele has worked with age groups ranging from preschoolers to adult learners over the past 21 years. She earned her B.S. and M.Ed degrees from the University of Georgia and completed her Certificate of Advanced Studies in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern Maine.

Steele lives in Saco with her husband and son. Her daughter recently entered college. In her spare time, she enjoys kickboxing.

