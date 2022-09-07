(Ed. Note: For the complete Scarborough-Portland boys’ soccer and Cape Elizabeth-Yarmouth and South Portland-Cheverus girls’ soccer game stories, see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/)

Fall sports debuted with a flourish last week, as local teams engaged in memorable games and hinted at even more excitement to come.

Here’s a recap:

Football

South Portland’s football team opened the season with a powerful statement, knocking off visiting Marshwood, the five-time reigning Class B champion, 35-26. Red Riots quarterback Jaelen Jackson opened the scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run in the first period, then hit Nolan Hobbs with a 37-yard scoring pass just before halftime to make it 14-0. The Hawks got on the board early in the third period, but Johnny Poole’s 17-yard touchdown run restored the 14-point lead. After Marshwood returned the ensuing kickoff for a score, Poole scored again, on a 2-yard run, but the Hawks drew within 28-20 heading for the fourth period. There, Jackson hit Maccoy Murphy from 19-yards out for insurance and while Marshwood got a late TD, it wasn’t enough.

South Portland looks to start 2-0 for the first time in seven years when it goes to 0-1 Gorham Saturday afternoon (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Scarborough wasn’t as fortunate, getting blanked, 35-0, by visiting Thornton Academy, the reigning Class A champion. The Red Storm fell behind, 14-0, after one quarter and 28-0 at the half. Scarborough looks to right the ship Friday, but it won’t be easy, as it goes to 1-0 Bonny Eagle.

Cape Elizabeth’s defense of its Class C title began in fine form Friday with a 49-26 victory at Gorham. New quarterback Mike Foley opened the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. After the Rams pulled within 7-6 after one, then took a short-lived lead, the Capers went on top to stay, as Foley connected with Nick Laughlin for a 58-yard TD and Foley added the two-point conversion rush. By halftime, Cape Elizabeth was in command, up, 29-12, as Laughlin broke away for a 66-yard touchdown scamper and Foley hit Owen Tighe with a 36-yard scoring pass. Laughlin opened the second half with a 36-yard TD run and after Gorham answered, Foley hit Laughlin for an 84-yard score, making it 43-18 heading to the final stanza. There, Foley’s 50-yard touchdown run put it away.

Laughlin finished with a whopping 400 all-purpose yards, catching four balls for 180 yards and two touchdowns, rushing for 173 yards on 10 carries for two more TDs and returning three kickoffs for 47 yards. Foley wound up 8-of-13 in his debut, good for 248 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed seven times for 86 yards and two scores.

The Capers visit 1-0 Wells Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Scarborough’s boys’ soccer team faced a tough test in its opener, hosting highly-touted Portland Saturday, but the Red Storm passed with flying colors, edging the Bulldogs, 1-0, on a late goal from Kilson Joao. Goalkeeper Nick Ouellette made seven saves to help Scarborough win its opener for the third year in a row.

“I got the ball in front and wondered if I should pass it, but I decided to take it and it went in,” said Joao. “It was a nice strike. It felt very good.”

“We have a lot of pride, “said Ouellette. “We’re so close as a team. Our chemistry is phenomenal. We’ll take one game at a time, but what I want most is to get Scarborough back to the top.”

“This was a good challenge for us, a good opener,” added longtime Scarborough coach Mark Diaz, after his 297th career victory. “We got some questions answered. Portland worked really hard. I just like the way we stayed positive and stayed together as a group.”

The Red Storm went to Westbrook Wednesday, hosts Windham Friday and goes to Sanford Monday before hosting Kennebunk Wednesday of next week.

South Portland also started fast, downing visiting Cheverus, 4-1. C.J. Marenghi scored twice in the first half and Divin Mpinga had a goal and an assist. Josue Guerrero also scored. The Red Riots were at Thornton Academy Wednesday, host Massabesic Friday and welcome Sanford Wednesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth didn’t win its opener, but got a promising result nonetheless, playing host Yarmouth, the reigning Class B state champion, to a 1-1 draw. The Capers’ goal came on a penalty kick from Eddie Caldera. Goalkeeper Dimitri Coupe made three saves. Tuesday, Cape Elizabeth put it all together and blanked visiting Greely, 4-0, as Caldera, Phil Coupe, Sebastian Moon and Alex van Huystee all scored once. The Capers hosted Wells Thursday and go to Freeport Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, three-time reigning Class B champion Cape Elizabeth started with an encouraging 2-1 home victory over preseason favorite Yarmouth Saturday afternoon. The Capers, who lost standouts Maggie Cochran and Emily Supple to graduation, showed off their youth early, as sophomore Heather Campbell set up freshman Noelle Mallory for the first goal. After the Clippers tied the score early in the second half, a brilliant 40-yard free kick goal from Evelyn Agrodnia with 19 minutes left proved to be the difference.

“I’ve worked a lot on free kicks over the summer and I just did what I normally do, took a deep breath and hoped it went in,” said Agrodnia. “It felt good. I normally would have gone for the corner, but it went in.”

“Yarmouth’s always a tough game,” senior defensive captain Juliet Moore said. “It’s nerve-wracking (trying to run out the clock) against a great opponent. We just wanted to get the ball out and push up at the end.”

“Today was about gauging where we are against the team a lot of teams see as the team to beat,” added Capers coach Graham Forsyth, who improved to 60-2 in his time with the team. “It’s clear to see we’re right up there. I’m absolutely pleased to open with a win against Yarmouth.”

Cape Elizabeth made it two straight Tuesday with a 4-0 win at Greely. Mallory, Piper Duryee and Hailey Gorman all scored. The Capers were at Wells Thursday and play host to York Tuesday of next week.

Scarborough, one of the favorites in Class A South, started by handling host Portland, 8-1. The Red Storm built a 6-0 lead and never looked back. Sasha Ouellette scored twice, while Emma Blanchette, Talia Borelli, Lana Djuranovic, Caroline Fallona, Delia Fravert and Ali Mokriski all added one goal. Tuesday, Scarborough blanked visiting Westbrook, 10-0. Mokriski had two goals and Bridget Davis, Paige Garlock, Sarah LeFebvre, Sanibel Shinners, Maya Taylor and Sophie Tierney added one apiece. The Red Storm have a showdown at reigning Class A champion Windham Thursday (see pressherald.com/forecaster/forecaster-sports/ for game story), play host to Sanford Saturday, then go to Kennebunk Wednesday of next week.

South Portland started its season with a 5-0 loss at Cheverus in Tyler Pelletier’s first game as coach.

“The girls did a good job of not putting their heads down,” Pelletier said. “They kept working. The opportunities were there. We just need to finish. We had a few mistakes that we’ll clean up. We had first-game jitters. We cleared it to the middle three times in a row and they scored all three times.”

The Red Riots looked for their first win Wednesday at home versus Thornton Academy. After going to Massabesic, South Portland visits Sanford Tuesday of next week.

“We’re trying to change the culture of South Portland soccer where we don’t sit back and let other teams do stuff to us,” Pelletier said. “We’re attacking more. I hope we can turn around and make a good presence.”

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team needed double-overtime to edge host Gorham in a season-opening thriller, 2-1. Emma Lally scored in regulation and Stella Grondin won it (from Anjali Bhatnagar). The Red Storm hosted Massabesic Wednesday, go to Noble Friday, then welcome Sanford Tuesday of next week.

The South Portland/Westbrook co-op team lost, 2-1, to visiting Falmouth in its first game. Leah Cromarty had the goal and goalie Emily Keefe made 16 saves. South Portland/Westbrook was at Kennebunk Wednesday, hosts Marshwood Friday and welcomes Scarborough Thursday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth, a Class B South finalist last season, suffered a 6-0 home loss to perennial powerhouse York in its opener.

“(York’s) speed is (among) the fastest we’re going to see and we made first-game mistakes,” Capers coach Maura Bisogni said. “Every time you do that against a team like York, they’re going to score. It highlights what we need to work on.”

Cape Elizabeth was at Wells Thursday, hosts Freeport Monday and plays host to Greely Wednesday of next week.

Volleyball

Scarborough’s reigning Class A volleyball state champion blanked both visiting Windham and Bonny Eagle (25-17, 25-17, 25-13) in its first two outings. The Red Storm welcomes Cheverus Friday and goes to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

South Portland started with straight-set losses to visiting Cheverus (25-13, 25-8, 25-13) and at Gorham. The Red Riots hosted Marshwood Thursday, go to Portland Saturday and visit Bonny Eagle Tuesday of next week.

Cape Elizabeth began blanked visiting Gray-New Gloucester in its opener. The Capers were home with Yarmouth in a state match rematch Thursday, visit Mt. Desert Island Saturday and play host to Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

South Portland’s boys’ cross country team finished first at a four-team meet in Saco last week. The Red Riots were led by Kyle Hartford, who was second individually with a time of 17 minutes, 18 seconds. In the girls’ competition, won by Falmouth, South Portland placed second. Anna Brown placed third individually in 21:03.

Scarborough’s boys were second behind Portland at a four-team meet at Sanford. The Red Storm were led by individual runner-up Adam Bendetson (16:07.4). The girls were also second to Portland. Kyleigh Record was third individually in 21:39.

Cape Elizabeth started with a four-team meet at Yarmouth. The girls’ team was first and had the top two individuals in Hadley Mahoney (19:23.34) and Emma Young (20:10.04). The boys placed third and were led by Henry Hesser (eighth, 18:36.75).

Golf

On the links, Scarborough won its first three matches: 7.5-5.5 over reigning Class A champion Falmouth, 11.5-1.5 over Cheverus and 11-2 over South Portland.

South Portland had previously defeated Deering (10.5-2.5) and Portland (9-4).

Cape Elizabeth started with a 1-0 win over Freeport.

Press Herald staff writer Drew Bonifant contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

