September: School has started, the weather has cooled (at least at this writing), and the harvest of autumn vegetables and fruit is in full swing. The busyness of life causes us to search out some shortcuts for family mealtime, brown-bag lunches and healthy snacks. No worries. I’ve got you covered.

Having packages of naan on hand, found in the deli at your local supermarket, can serve as a canvas for your kids’ favorite pepperoni pizza or as a light main dish for your more sophisticated palate. Prosciutto combined with sauteed onion, cheese and herbs is just one idea. I’ll leave it to you to come up with your favorites.

Yes, we eat kale salad in many versions here at the cove, but we have one important rule: Always massage the dressing into the kale leaves. It’s a game-changer that turns tough, chewy leaves into something so much better. Even if you just use olive oil and salt, take the time to massage your kale.

Delicata squash is my favorite – you can even eat the tender peel. It’s lovely in this salad; dust it with cinnamon if you’d like.

Here’s a sweet treat that requires no baking and may even transport you back to your childhood days when eating raw cookie dough was a dream come true. This is healthy, though, so you don’t need to feel guilty about indulging. You can use any nut butter and even Sun Butter if you prefer.

So there you have it: pizza, cookies and an autumnal salad for a good healthy kick!

Naans with Prosciutto and Caramelized Onion

4 naans

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

Sea salt to taste

8 ounces mozzarella cheese, shredded

8 ounces shaved prosciutto

Herbs of your choice

Fresh ground black pepper

Parmesan cheese for garnish

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Season onion with salt and sauté for 8-10 minutes until caramelized, adding water if needed.

Place naan on a large, oiled sheet pan, sprinkle with mozzarella then place onions and prosciutto on top. Add pepper. Bake 5-7 minutes or until naan is crisp and cheese has melted. Sprinkle with Parmesan. Yield: 4 servings

Delicata, Grain, and Kale Salad

4 delicata squash, halved lengthwise and seeded

2 tablespoons sesame or coconut oil

Sea salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 bunch kale, stems removed and leaves torn into one-inch pieces

2 cups quinoa or millet

1 cup red onion, diced

1 cup celery, chopped

1 cup fresh parsley leaves

4 tablespoons dried cranberries

4 tablespoons raw or toasted pumpkin seeds

Lemon tahini dressing, to taste

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Slice the squash crosswise into 1-inch-wide pieces (They should be the shape of a U.) and place in a single layer on the baking sheet. Drizzle with oil and toss to combine. Season generously with salt and pepper.

Roast squash for 30 minutes, turning halfway through cooking time. Meanwhile, cook quinoa or millet according to package directions.

Place kale in a large bowl and spoon in 2 to 4 tablespoons of dressing. Massage the dressing into the kale with your hands until evenly coated. Allow the kale to sit on the counter for at least 15 minutes to soften.

Place kale on a large serving plate. Spoon on quinoa, onion, celery, parsley, roasted squash, cranberries and pumpkin seeds. Pass more dressing at the table. Yield: 6 servings

Lemon Tahini Dressing

1 large garlic clove

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 cup tahini

3-4 tablespoons nutritional yeast

3 to 4 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt

Mince the garlic in a food processor. Add the rest of the ingredients and process until smooth.

Peanut Butter Cookie Dough Bites

1½ cups rolled oats

2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted

2 tablespoons smooth natural peanut butter

1/4 cup maple syrup

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/2 cup almond flour or almond meal

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

1-2 teaspoons plant-based milk, optional

2 tablespoons dark mini chocolate chips or chopped dark chocolate

Blend the oats in a food processor for a flour-like consistency. Add coconut oil, peanut butter, maple syrup, vanilla, almond meal and salt. Process until the mixture is combined, adding milk if it’s too dry. Scrape the batter into a bowl and stir in chocolate chips.

Roll 1 tablespoon of dough into a ball for each cookie. Place on a parchment-lined baking pan or plate and freeze for 5-10 minutes until firm, then store in the fridge. Yield: 20 small bites

