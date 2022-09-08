A federal judge on Thursday shot down a challenge by lobstering groups to federal rules intended to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales.

U.S. District Court Judge James E. Boasberg rejected a bid by the Maine Lobstermen’s Association, the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association and the state of Maine to block federal regulators from imposing new limits on where and how lobstermen can fish in federal waters.

The court, which had previously ruled that new federal regulations didn’t go far enough in protecting right whales, said Thursday that the state and lobstering groups couldn’t delay or derail the regulations. Boasberg rejected the lobstering groups’ contention that the National Marine Fisheries Service’s regulations overstated the risk that lobstering posed to the whales and overregulated the industry.

Boasberg said the NMFS was neither arbitrary nor capricious in coming up with its regulations and therefore he wouldn’t strike them down.

The federal agency, he wrote, explained how it came up with its estimates of the right whale population and its models for the future and then submitted its methods to peer review. Those population estimates are the basis for the new regulations the fisheries service wants to impose.

“That is all the Administrative Procedures Act requires,” the judge wrote in denying the lobstermen’s group’s and the state’s motion for a summary judgment blocking new regulations.

The lobstermen’s groups say the regulations will curtail where they can fish for lobster and require them to use new gear intended to reduce the chance of whales getting entangled in lines to the traps. They say entanglements are rare and haven’t been blamed for whale deaths for two decades.

