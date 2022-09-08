WINDHAM — Ali Mokriski knows she’s only going to get a couple of good scoring chances in a game.

In a showdown Thursday evening at defending Class A champion Windham, Mokriski missed a golden opportunity with just over 12 minutes to go in a scoreless game.

But she got one more look and made it count.

With 10:55 to play, Mokriski buried a 20-yard free kick, giving Scarborough a 1-0 win in a matchup of the top two teams in the Varsity Maine girls’ soccer rankings.

Scarborough (3-0), which was ranked second, took a big step toward possibly earning home-field advantage for the playoffs.

Windham, which was 19-0 last season, fell to 1-1.

Advertisement

“It feels so good to win against a great team and it shows if we work together, we can accomplish good things,” said Mokriski, who will play at Bryant University next year.

In a battle of two teams who have combined for nine regional titles and five Class A Gold Balls since the start of the 2010 season, offense was at a premium.

Scarborough had a 3-2 edge in shots in the first half, but Windham goalkeeper Reilly Russell stood tall. At the other end, the Eagles’ few good chances were denied by Red Storm keeper Sophia Rinaldi.

Windham came out strong in the second half, peppering Rinaldi, who leaped to deny Emily Talbot, saved a one-timer from Abbey Thornton, dove to rob Elizbeth Talbot and sprawled to get to Stella Jarvais’ header off a corner kick.

“It was pretty stressful, but I just focused on the game,” said Rinaldi (10 saves). “Our back line is really strong and made sure they were in the right position.”

With 12:19 to go, Mokriski missed just wide with her left foot.

Advertisement

But she was fouled just outside the box moments later, then lined up a free kick that she drilled over the wall and past a diving Russell (seven saves).

“Over the years, I’ve worked on my mentality, and when I miss a shot, I have to let it go,” said Mokriski. “I just reset my mind before the shot. I was hoping I could take a low shot and curve the ball in.”

Rinaldi made two more saves as Scarborough closed it out.

“A lot of kids haven’t played against a team with a pedigree like (Windham has),” said Red Storm Coach Mike Farley. “I told the girls that they had to go take it from them.”

Eagles Coach Deb LeBel, who was honored prior to game for reaching the 200-win plateau on Saturday, said she hopes her team sees Scarborough again in the Class A South playoffs.

“I’m confident we can play with them,” LeBel said. “This was the kind of game we wanted and expected, and I’d rather lose to them now than in late October.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »