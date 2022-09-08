Life is sometimes explained as a journey. That journey is made by taking a series of steps. For example, we talk about taking one step at a time when a part of our journey is hard. We describe some of these steps as small, some big. Sometimes we step forward, sometimes back. On a daily basis, our staff and volunteers at Oasis Free Clinics help patients take the next step forward on their journey toward better health. We currently serve over 500 patients with medical, dental, and mental health care. But it hasn’t always been like that.

Like many nonprofit organizations, our clinic started when a few community members organized to help neighbors in need. Dr. Peter McGuire and a group of volunteers took the first step when they began providing basic medical services through the Tedford Health Care for the Homeless Program in 1992. Since then, dozens of volunteers have helped guide Oasis, step by step, to becoming the largest free clinic in Maine. Our organization wasn’t founded with the goal of becoming the largest free clinic in Maine. But that’s part of the amazing thing about the life of an organization and our lives as individuals. Where we will go on our journey isn’t always known when we begin. We simply take one step at a time.

I came to Oasis as a volunteer on the finance committee in 2016. I joined because Dr. McGuire is a longtime family friend, and I wanted to help. I’m not a doctor, and I haven’t worked in a hospital or clinic before. I simply believe health and wellness are critical to achieving our highest potential as individuals. Volunteering with Oasis is a way for me to help neighbors in need achieve their highest potential. However, what I didn’t understand when I started my journey with Oasis is how much I would learn. A small step back in 2016 has led to a wealth of experience.

Part of what I have learned is that leading a nonprofit organization is about helping guide a group of individuals toward a common goal. Over time these goals evolve and frequently that next step is not obvious. We spend time debating options, trying to predict outcomes, or weighing positive and negative aspects of various steps. Our growth as an organization comes down to volunteers and staff working together to take action. Diversity of knowledge, skills and experience in our volunteers are critical to determining the right next step.

Recruiting volunteers for non-profit service, however, is currently challenging. A 2022 Gallup survey illustrated that the rate of volunteering, while increasing, has not yet rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. My hope is that more community members will once again start to volunteer.

Our Midcoast Maine community has incredible nonprofit organizations. I know my time with Oasis has helped me through the challenges of the past few years. For me, one of the most valuable aspects of volunteering is that I get to work with a group of people I might not otherwise know. Volunteering has also taught me that if you listen and are willing to try something new, you will learn invaluable lessons along the way – lessons about life, leadership, and career.

If you have interest in a nonprofit organization or a cause that is important to you and have a little bit of time to share, I strongly encourage you to reach out and see how you can help. It doesn’t have to be a big commitment. Almost all non-profits need help with simple tasks like setting up for events or mailing letters. Start small, one step at a time. These small actions accumulate and create incredible change in our community. I’m willing to bet what you learn from your service will help you on your own journey. I know it has on mine.

