ON SALE NOW
Neil Hamburger, Sept. 8. Portland House of Music, $25, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Christopher Cross, Sept. 8. Aura, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. auramaine.com
Jason Aldean, Sept. 10. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $30.75 to $160.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Morgan Evans, Sept. 10. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
Jason Spooner Band, Sept. 10. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Sting, Sept. 11. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $47.50 to $167.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Daniel Tosh, Sept. 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.50 to $85. waterfrontconcerts.com
The War On Drugs, Sept. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $46. statetheatreportland.com
Apocalyptica, Sept. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $40. statetheatreportland.com
Sevendust, Aug. 13. Aura, Portland, $35. auramaine.com
Gary Clark Jr., Sept. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
Henry Rollins, Sept. 16. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Arlo McKinley, Sept. 16. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Five Finger Death Punch, Sept 17. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $29.50 to $129.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Enter the Haggis, Sept. 17. Portland House of Music, $30. statetheatreportland.com
REO Speedwagon & Styx with Loverboy, Sept. 18. Maine Savings Amphitheater, Bangor, $28.50 to $353.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
The Infamous Stringdusters, Sept. 20. Portland House of Music, $35. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Tessa Violet, Sept. 21. Portland House of Music, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Big Wild, Sept. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Stevie Nicks, Sept. 22. Maine Savings Amphitheatre, Bangor, $49.50 to $199.50. waterfrontconcerts.com
Beausoleil avec Michael Doucet, Sept. 22. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com
Johnnyswim, Sept. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50. statetheatreportland.com
Genticorum, Sept. 24. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
311, Sept. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
The Jayhawks, Sept. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Superorganism, Sept. 27. Portland House of Music, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Testament, Sept. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
Billy Ocean, Sept. 30. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Donna the Buffalo, Oct. 1. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Panorama, Oct. 1. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Clannad, Oct. 2. Aura, Portland, $59.50. auramaine.com
Lost Dog Street Band, Oct. 2. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
King Princess, Oct. 6. State Theatre, Portland, $30 advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com
Walker Hayes, Oct. 6. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $32 to $55. waterfrontconcerts.com
Taylor Tomlinson, Oct. 7. State Theatre, Portland, $28.25 to $158.25. statetheatreportland.com
Greta Van Fleet, Oct. 8. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $45.50 to $75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Shemekia Copeland, Oct. 8. Waterville Opera House, $33. watervillecreates.org
Nikki Glaser, Oct. 8. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
Hot Club of Cowtown, Oct. 8. Opera House at Boothbay Opera House, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
Dirty Deeds, Oct. 8. Aura, Portland, $19, $15. auramaine.com
Daniel Howell, Oct. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com
Hippo Campus, Oct. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $26. statetheatreportland.com
Tim O’Brien with Jan Fabricius and Chris Smither, Oct. 15. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $28. rocklandstrand.com
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Oct. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $35. statetheatreportland.com
Altan, Oct. 19. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
ZZ Top, Oct. 19. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $49.75 to $179.75. waterfrontconcerts.com
Slothrust with Weakened Friends, Oct. 21. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Lilli Lewis, Oct. 22. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Neighbor, Oct. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
The Breakers – A Tribute to Tom Petty, Oct. 22. Aura, Portland, $20. auramaine.com
Jay Leno, Oct. 22. Collins Center for the Arts, Orono, $71 to $145. waterfrontconcerts.com
Chelsea Cutler, Oct. 23. State Theatre, Portland, $26.50. statetheatreportland.com
Noah Kahan, Oct. 25. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Kitchen Dwellers & Daniel Donato, Oct. 28. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Janis Ian, Oct. 29. Strand Theatre, Rockland, $42. rocklandstrand.com
Trombone Shorty & New Orleans Avenue, Nov. 3. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50. statetheatreportland.com
The California Honeydrops, Nov. 3. Aura, Portland, $25. auramaine.com
Cathedral – Tribute to Van Halen, Nov. 4. Aura, Portland, $15.50, $19.50. auramaine.com
Squirrel Nut Zippers & Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Nov. 5. Aura, Portland, $35, $49.50. auramaine.com
Marcus Mumford, Nov. 5. State Theatre, Portland, $65 to $110. statetheatreportland.com
Sarah Shook & The Disarmers, Nov. 6. Portland House of Music, $15. statetheatreportland.com
Pink Talking Fish, Nov. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Trey Anastasio Band & Goose, Nov. 9. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $75. statetheatreportland.com
Trampled By Turtles, Nov. 12. State Theatre, Portland, $30. statetheatreportland.com
The Small Glories, Nov. 13. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $25. boothbayoperahouse.com
Bright Eyes, Nov. 13. State Theatre, Portland, $45. statetheatreportland.com
The Lone Bellow, Nov. 16. State Theatre, Portland, $25. statetheatreportland.com
Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Nov. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $32. statetheatreportland.com
Spencer and the Walrus’ Beatles Night, Nov. 25, 27 &27. State Theatre, Portland, $23. statetheatreportland.com
Foreigners Journey, Nov. 26. Aura, Portland, $19.50, $27.50. auramaine.com
Paul Sullivan, Dec. 3. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $30. boothbayoperahouse.com
Sons of Serendip, Dec. 9. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, $35. boothbayoperahouse.com
The Ballroom Thieves, Dec. 9. State Theatre, Portland, $20. statetheatreportland.com
Foals, Dec. 18. State Theatre, Portland, $36.50. statetheatreportland.com
Twiddle, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $43.50. statetheatreportland.com
