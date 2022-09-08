Dick Wright’s syndicated editorial cartoon on Page A4 of the Sept. 3 Press Herald isn’t meant to be funny, but it made me laugh because of its absurdity.

His list of “dangerous extremists’ threats,” by which he means those Republicans support (and President Biden denounced in his recent speech), includes “family values,” which is an utterly meaningless phrase.

• “Kids belong to parents,” except when Donald Trump separates them.

• “Support police,” except when Trump is offering pardons.

• “Election integrity,” except when refusing to accept a free and fair loss and doing everything imaginable to cheat their way to a win.

• “Limited gov’t,” except for denying women the right to make their own health decisions.

• “Free speech,” except for the banning of books deemed undesirable.

• “No CRT,” which means disallowing the teaching of real history and discussion of current issues.

• “Pro life,” except for putting in place sensible gun regulations.

• “Freedom,” but not for the LGBT community.

Kathleen Moses

Round Pond

