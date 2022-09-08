If one is to believe Bonnie Gould’s recent commentary (Sept. 6) about what “Maine’s older voters” want from our elected officials, we are only selfishly concerned about issues that may currently affect our own wallets. How insulting.

As an “older voter in Maine,” I’m less concerned about the cost of gas and lobster rolls than I am about long-term, serious issues like climate change, gun safety, reproductive freedom, racism, LGBTQ+ rights and expanding voter access. I’m concerned about the kind of world we’re leaving for our grandchildren. Whenever I get an opportunity to speak with candidates for any office, these are the issues that I ask them about, and their answers will determine how I vote.

Deborah Erickson-Irons

York

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: