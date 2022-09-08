If one is to believe Bonnie Gould’s recent commentary (Sept. 6) about what “Maine’s older voters” want from our elected officials, we are only selfishly concerned about issues that may currently affect our own wallets. How insulting.
As an “older voter in Maine,” I’m less concerned about the cost of gas and lobster rolls than I am about long-term, serious issues like climate change, gun safety, reproductive freedom, racism, LGBTQ+ rights and expanding voter access. I’m concerned about the kind of world we’re leaving for our grandchildren. Whenever I get an opportunity to speak with candidates for any office, these are the issues that I ask them about, and their answers will determine how I vote.
Deborah Erickson-Irons
York
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.