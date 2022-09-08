ST. LOUIS — Yadier Molina homered twice on a day when he paired with St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright to tie the major league record for 324 starts by a battery in an 11-6 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday.

Alex Call had four hits and five RBI for Washington, including a three-run homer off James Naile in the ninth.

Wainwright and Molina matched the mark set by Detroit’s Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan from 1963-75.

Molina hit a two-run homer into the third deck in left field in the third and a solo shot just over the wall in the fourth. It was the ninth career multi-homer game for Molina and his first since April 17, 2021, at Philadelphia.

Wainwright allowed four runs and nine hits in five innings.

Wainwright, 41, and Molina, 40, got a standing ovation from the crowd of 40,437 as they made their way in from the bullpen moments before first pitch, and another after the top of the first inning. Wainwright and Molina are on track to break the record at home against Milwaukee on Sept. 14.

The pair have totaled 13 All-Star Game appearances, and the Cardinals have reached the postseason in 11 of the 17 seasons the two have been on the roster.

César Hernández drove in three runs and Luis García broke a 4-4 tie with a sixth-inning infield single off Jordan Hicks, who had relieved Andre Pallante (6-5). The Nationals had 18 hits and earned a four-game split.

REDS 4, CUBS 3: Jonathan India hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning, and Cincinnati rallied for a victory at Chicago.

The Cubs were ahead 3-2 in the ninth when Alejo Lopez’s liner off Mark Leiter Jr. (2-7) slipped between rookie right fielder Seiya Suzuki and center fielder Rafael Ortega and rolled to the wall for a triple, allowing Nick Senzel to score from first to tie it. Lopez trotted home when India lined a single to left – his third hit of the game.

Suzuki doubled and scored in the sixth and put Chicago in front with a solo shot in the eighth. His 12th homer was a liner into the first row of Wrigley Field’s left-center bleachers off Alexis Diaz.

Diaz (6-2) got five outs for the win. Ian Gibaut worked around a hit in the ninth for his first save.

Kyle Farmer led off the seventh with a solo shot to chase Cubs starter Adrian Sampson, who allowed one run on five hits and walked none. Farmer and Jake Fraley each had two hits for the Reds, who have won two straight and three of four.

Nico Hoerner tripled and doubled for the Cubs, who have lost nine of 11.