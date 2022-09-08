Portland musician Xander Nelson has struck quite a fun, nostalgic chord with his pop-punk version of the Funtown Splashtown USA jingle. It’s one most of us have heard many times through the years, and it goes hand in hand with quintessential summer fun. You’ll hear Nelson on vocals and guitar, and his pal Jason Stewart on drums.
The Saco amusement park is closed for the season but you can keep track of what’s happening with Nelson at xandernelson.com.
Here’s “Funtown Splashtown USA:”
