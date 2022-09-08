California-inspired restaurant Regards, which opened on Congress Street in January, was listed among the country’s 50 best new restaurants by Bon Appetit magazine Thursday.

Regards was the only Maine restaurant to make the food magazine’s annual list this year, and one of two in all of New England, along with Dear Annie in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

“Sparkling-fresh Maine seafood doesn’t need much adornment, but chef Neil Zabriskie’s thoughtful garnishing makes the argument for fancying it up,” the writeup reads in part. The magazine highlights several standout dishes, including Scallop Ceviche ($20); Charred Cabbage Caesar ($14); Fried Arroz con Cangrejo ($26); and Roasted Hamachi Collar ($38).

In a July 31 Press Herald review, restaurant critic Andrew Ross gave Regards three stars (out of five), suggesting it needed more time to refine its work.

“All the elements are there: from a hip, lime-bleached brick interior set off in dynamic washes of orange and pink, to unflappable service and an imaginative menu that seeks to intertwine mostly Mexican and Japanese influences. What’s missing is consistent, confident execution of dishes,” Ross wrote. “Give Regards some time … and in the meanwhile, enjoy its warm-hearted hospitality and sidewalk view.”

Chef-owner Neil Zabriskie could not immediately be reached for an interview.

