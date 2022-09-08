SACO — Timber Ridge Farm, a horse and dog training and boarding facility in Saco, will use a $17,430 Rural Energy for America Program Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Grant from the federal Department of Agriculture to install a 25.92- kilowatt, roof-mount, solar photovoltaic system.

The farm is among 11 organizations in Maine that are receiving more than $28.3 million from the USDA to combat climate change across rural America. It is the sole recipient in York County. The federal agency is investing $121 million nationwide.

The project is expected to save $2,211 per year, according to a USDA news release, which indicates the system will generate 31,665 kilowatt-hours, which is more than 100 percent of the entity’s energy use per year, and is enough to power 4.4 homes.

