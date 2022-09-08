Molly Mason capped a second-half comeback as Noble scored three unanswered goals for a 3-1 girls’ soccer win Thursday against Portland at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Mackenzie Jordan, Ava Lyndes and Natalie Rothwell also scored for Noble (2-1), which trailed 3-1 at halftime.

Eliza Stein recorded a hat trick in the first half for Portland (0-3).

CHEVERUS 1, BONNY EAGLE 0: Caoilinn Durkin scored on penetrating pass from Jaelyn Jensen to give the Stags (2-1) a victory over the Scots (0-2) in Portland.

Evelyn Rush made eight saves for Cheverus. Bonny Eagle’s Ember Hastings stopped seven shots.

GORHAM 8, BIDDEFORD 0: Ashley Connolly, Lindy Moreland and Kaitlyn Nichols all scored twice as the Rams (3-0) cruised past the Tigers (0-2) in Gorham.

Katie Gooch and Ella LaBrie each added a goal.

Sarah Parks stopped seven shots for Biddeford.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, KENNEBUNK 0: Serra Rich scored twice in the first half to spark the Golden Trojans (2-1) to a win over the Rams (0-2) in Saco.

Elle Jowett set up Rich’s first goal and added a second-half goal. Quincy Thibault rounded out the scoring with a looping shot from 30 yards.

Ava Lomax turned aside three shots to record the shutout. Katherine Orendorf stopped 11 shots for Kennebunk.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 8, RICHMOND 0: Leah Dube tallied a pair of goals and six other players scored as the Panthers (2-0) handled the Bobcats (1-1) in Yarmouth.

Emily Robbins finished with a goal and an assist. Anna Belleau, Charlotte Harper-Cunningham, Angel Huntsman, Michala Wallace and Hayden Wienckowski added a goal apiece, and Kailyn McIntyre had two assists.

BRUNSWICK 8, EDWARD LITTLE 0: Alexis Morin scored three goals as the Dragons (3-0) shut out the Red Eddies (0-2) in Brunswick.

Molly Tefft and Shannon Flanagan each had a goal and an assist, and Molly Newell, Emily Doring and Hannah Hamilton also found the back of the net. Kynli Van Leer was credited with two assists, and Lisi Palmer, Maddie Chaput and Kelsie Carlton had one apiece.

Sophia Morin made four saves for Brunswick, while Edward Little’s Izzy Jalbert had three saves.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Isa Ross made six saves for Gray-New Gloucester (0-2-1) and Maya Mahan of Fryeburg (0-2-1) stopped nine shots as the teams played to a scoreless draw in Gray.

BOYS’ SOCCER

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2: Matayo Sbul scored a pair of second-half goals to help the Raiders (2-0) pull away from the Patriots (2-1) at Fryeburg.

Michael Kratz and Jacob Adams gave Fryeburg a 2-0 halftime lead. Gari Daui also scored from the Raiders.

Gray-New Gloucester got goals from Max Kenney and Andre Farrington, who converted a penalty kick.

Fryeburg keeper Myles Willimen recorded three saves. Drew Reynolds stopped six shots for the Patriots.

YARMOUTH 6, YORK 0: Liam Hickey led the Clippers (2-0-1) with two goals as they topped the Wildcats (0-1) in Yarmouth.

Zacarias Bindas, Zach Kelly and Steve Walsh each scored once and Ian O’Connor made two saves for Yarmouth.

Hayden Forbes recorded eight saves for York.

POLAND 2, LAKE REGION 1: Oliver Olson and Talen Langevin scored for the Knights (1-2) in a victory win over the Lakers (0-3) in Poland.

Jacob Chadbourne scored Lake Region’s goal.

RICHMOND 1, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Hunter Mason’s goal was the difference for the Bobcats (2-0) in a win over the Panthers (1-1) in Richmond.

Connor Vashon made six saves for the shutout. NYA’s Tanner Anctil had seven saves.

FIELD HOCKEY

BRUNSWICK 2, MT. ARARAT 1: Marissa Zavitz broke a 1-1 tie with 1:18 remaining, lifting the Dragons (2-0) over the Eagles (1-2) in Brunswick.

Felicity Jackson assisted on both Brunswick goals, including Kiki Dinsmore’s first-quarter tally. The winning play was set up by a cross from Ellie Sullivan to Jackson, who tapped the ball to Zavitz for a one-touch goal.

Mt. Ararat’s Grace Keleher opened the scoring in the first quarter.

VOLLEYBALL

BIDDEFORD 3, DEERING 0: Charlotte Donovan recorded two aces, four digs and seven kills, and Danielle Emerson finished with 11 aces and three kills to lead the Tigers (2-0) past the Rams (2-1) in Portland, 25-4, 25-16 and 25-10.

