1. Biddeford: The Tigers return five starters, including their star setter, Danielle Emerson, and should make another run at the Class A state title after falling just short last year. They also bring back senior starters Charlotte Donovan, Laura Perreault and Baylor Wilkinson and gain talented freshman hitter Maeve Donovan. Charlotte Donovan, a defensive specialist, racked up aces and kills last year, while Perreault, an opposite hitter, had 64 aces, 45 kills and 138 digs, and Wilkinson, a middle hitter who is an expert at finding holes, added 42 blocks, 68 kills and 76 digs.

2. Yarmouth: The Clippers graduated 10 players from last year’s team that won the Class B state championship but return three starters and are poised to make another run. Winners of six Class B titles in the past 10 postseasons, they return a solid corps and gain added height. They have 6-foot senior middle hitter Dorcas Bolese, 5-8 junior outside hitter Annie Vinnakota, senior libero Brianna Torres and 6-1 freshman Grace Keaney. Torres tallied 24 aces and 60 digs last season. “It’s a different team this year. We’re big,” Coach Jim Senecal said.

3. Scarborough: The Red Storm lost eight seniors, all of whom were critical to their success last fall when they won the Class A championship. But this won’t be a rebuilding year. Sophomore Natalie Moynihan, one of the best players in the state, is even more imposing and unflappable, said Red Storm Coach Kim Stoddard. Junior setter/hitter Olivia Smith was fifth on the team in aces (17) and kills (41). Junior setter Julia Strouse was second on the team in assists with 197, and junior hitter Alana Sawyer was sixth in kills (39).

4. York: Coach Suzanne Bradley’s squad is turning heads this fall. With 16 players on varsity – including 12 returnees, York is a veteran squad with a deep bench. Bradley boasts having “lots of options and lots of great players.” The Wildcats have junior setter Nora Dowling, senior outside hitter Megan Tully, senior outside hitter Maryem Sat, sophomore libero Lauren Chagnon, sophomore middle Brooke Roe and senior libero Kayleigh Foss, as well as seven other impact players who bring tenacity to the net and back row.

5. Cheverus: This year’s squad is a veteran team that plays physical volleyball, said Coach Andy Wimmer. In particular, the Stags have been working on dives; Wimmer estimates the 30 players on junior varsity and varsity combined for more than 2,000 dives in preseason, making them stronger and more aggressive on the court. In addition to junior middle hitter Emma Lizotte, Cheverus has sophomore Bella Cortez, a libero and outside hitter who had 1.5 aces and 3.2 digs per set last year. Five players signed up to play club ball last winter, making Cheverus a more experienced squad.

