Abby Dickson and Ava Brest scored in the first half, and York used strong defense to hold on for a 2-1 win over Fryeburg Academy in a Western Maine Conference field hockey game Friday.

Dickson was assisted by Gail Armlin on her goal in the first quarter, and Brest made it 2-0 by putting in a rebound with 12:05 left in the second.

Eliza Thorne of Fryeburg (3-1) scored with an assist from Gabby Yduto with 8:37 left in the second.

York goalie Natalie Dickson didn’t make any saves but was helped by several defensive clearances as the Wildcats improved to 4-0. Rayna Wales of Fryeburg stopped five shots.

THORNTON ACADEMY 4, MASSABESIC 1: The Trojans (3-1) scored three goals in the third quarter to pull away from a halftime tie and defeat the Mustangs (1-2) at Waterboro.

Ariana Cote, Danica Hebert and Greta Klimitz scored in a nine-minute stretch of the third.

Sydney DeSimone gave Massabesic a 1-0 lead in the first quarter. Zoey Pennell tied it in the second quarter.

Allison Maines made seven saves for Thornton. Lydia Suhy of Massabesic stopped 15 shots.

MARSHWOOD 4, SOUTH PORTLAND/WESTBROOK 1: Eva Hersey scored three goals and Erika Parker got the other as the Hawks (1-1) defeated South Portland/Westbrook (0-2-1) in South Portland.

Grace Wallace scored in the second quarter and Emily Keefe stopped 20 shots for the Red Riots.

CHEVERUS 11, BONNY EAGLE 1: Lucy Johnson notched a hat trick and Lily Johnson finished with two goals and three assists, leading the Stags (3-0) over the Scots (0-3) in Portland.

Mackenzie Cash and Taylor Tory also scored twice. Jadyn Carrigan and Zoey Radford were the other Cheverus goal scorers.

Charlie Dixon scored on a corner late in the fourth quarter for Bonny Eagle.

GIRLS’ SOCCER

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 4, ST. DOMINIC 3: Alaynah LeBlond scored twice, and the Seagulls (2-1) rallied from a 2-1 halftime deficit to beat the Saints (0-3) at Old Orchard Beach.

Elise MacNair and Camryn Blatchford each added a goal, and Tess Ferguson recorded three assists. OOB keeper Summer St. Louis made five saves.

Natalie Brock tallied two goals for St. Dom’s. Gabby Allen also scored, and Anna Theriault stopped nine shots.

BOYS’ SOCCER

THORNTON ACADEMY 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Jeremiah Gomez scored twice on free kicks in the first 15 minutes of the second half to help the Trojans (1-2) beat the Rams (1-1) in Kennebunk.

Gomez also assisted on Joao Antonio Barbosa Paiva’s goal in the first half.

Kennebunk’s Luke Tomasulo converted a penalty kick with 13 minutes remaining.