Gov. Mills has a long history of supporting women’s rights. In 1978, she co-founded the Maine Women’s Lobby. She was the first woman district attorney in Maine, the first woman attorney general in Maine and, now, Maine’s first woman governor.
As governor, she has signed into law requirements for insurance coverage for abortion services. Earlier this year, when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, she immediately issued executive orders to ensure that abortion will remain accessible in Maine, and that providers who perform those services are also protected.
Gov. Mills is a proven advocate for women and for women’s reproductive freedom. Meanwhile, her opponent has been a vocal critic of abortion rights, and I fear he will roll back abortion access in Maine if he’s given the opportunity.
For me, there is only one choice for governor. I will be voting to reelect Janet Mills. Please join me!
Nancy Fannon
South Portland
