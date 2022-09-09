The Maine Professional Drivers Association (MPDA) will be holding an appreciation event, in conjunction with the Maine State Police, for truck drivers on Monday, Sept. 12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to kick off National Truck Driver Appreciation Week. This event will be held at the northbound scale facility on Interstate 95 in York.

Volunteers will serve pulled chicken sandwiches, potato chips, fruit and a drink, provided some member companies.

The Maine State Police will be available to answer any questions drivers may have. There will be NO inspections performed at the site during this event.

MPDA would like to thank the Maine State Police for the use of its scale facility.

All drivers and their families are welcome.

For more further information, contact Joshua White at 207-717-8988 or [email protected], or Rob Fernald at [email protected] or 207-838-1074.

