WINDHAM – Patricia Marie Phillips, 59, passed away at her home on Sept. 3, 2022. She was born on Oct. 18, 1962, a daughter of the late Herbert and Diana (Ford) Johnson.

Patricia will always be remembered for her hard work ethic and being with friends and family as well as her beloved cats, Sasha and Sassy.

She is survived by her husband Brad Phillips; son Jason and his wife Marie and their son Mason; siblings, Linda and Lisa and their children; and many dear friends.

Services will be private amongst her family.

