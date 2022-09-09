WINDHAM – Patricia Marie Phillips, 59, passed away at her home on Sept. 3, 2022. She was born on Oct. 18, 1962, a daughter of the late Herbert and Diana (Ford) Johnson.
Patricia will always be remembered for her hard work ethic and being with friends and family as well as her beloved cats, Sasha and Sassy.
She is survived by her husband Brad Phillips; son Jason and his wife Marie and their son Mason; siblings, Linda and Lisa and their children; and many dear friends.
Services will be private amongst her family.
Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.