David Lyman Frye Sr. 1930 – 2022 BELFAST – David Lyman Frye, Sr. passed away on Sept. 5, 2022 at the age of 92 at Tall Pines Nursing Home. He was born in Augusta on May 14, 1930 to Clarence L Frye and Marjorie Springer Frye. David was in the Army and served in the Korean War. He worked for Central Maine Power Company for 39 years. David enjoyed ballroom dancing, wood working, hunting, lobstering and winters in Florida. David was one of the first participants to use the therapy pool at the Belfast YMCA, and continued to swim in the lap pool. David is survived by his wife of 32 years, Paulette Cyr Frye of Belfast, and their combined family, Lynn Hamilton (John) of Manila, Philippines, Carol Hughes (Michael) of Brunswick, David Frye, Jr (Jennifer) of Holden, Mass., Patricia Cyr of Savannah, Ga., Kathleen Cyr of Cocoa, Fla., and Michelle Marchionni (Chris) of Medway, Mass.; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. David was predeceased by his parents; his first wife, Natalie Laws Frye of Brunswick, and Paulette’s first husband, Alfred W Cyr of Belfast. A graveside service will be held on Sept. 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery, 165 Winthrop St. in Augusta. The family would like to thank the staff at Tall Pines Nursing Home and Maine Health Hospice Care for their excellent care and support. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at ripostafh.com Contributions in David’s memory may be made to: the Waldo County YMCA in Belfast or Tall Pines Nursing Home in Belfast or the charity of your choice

