Portland police are shifting resources to address a wave of violent crime in the city as the number of shootings and stabbings have spiked sharply this year amid a persistent staffing crisis that shows no signs of letting up.

The department will stop approving outside officer details to free up personnel to patrol hotspots and add more two-officer patrols city-wide.

But the police department is down 25 officers and is struggling to recruit new applicants, Portland Police Chief F. Heath Gorham said. The Cumberland County Jail is effectively closed because of an even more serious staffing shortage. The jail is being run by roughly half of the number of staff it’s authorized to hire.

Intake is closed for new prisoners except in rare cases. Only people charged with serious felonies or who are sentenced by a judge are admitted to the jail, meaning officers cannot make arrests for lower-level crimes. This is frustrating enforcement efforts for quality-of-life issues residents often complain about.

To date in 2022, there have been 17 stabbings–a 31% increase from last year–and 42 shootings, more than double than in 2021, according to department statistics. There have been seven shooting victims this year, two of the victims died.

“Our officers on the street are dealing with a sense of lawlessness,” said Chief Gorham, “who are willing to do things and say things to them that we’ve never seen. And it’s adding stress. We’re seeing officers leaving.”

This week, a 31-year-old Portland man, Walter Omal, was shot and killed in Deering Oaks Park, one of five shootings in six days that police have responded to, Gorham said.

