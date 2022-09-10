I had to read it twice to be sure I was actually understanding it. The political cartoon on Page A6 of the Sept. 9 paper (by the syndicated artist Rivers) was projection of the worst kind. Depicting Democrats as the party demonizing critics, weaponizing the justice system and planning to set up an authoritarian state is an insult to anyone informed of the current MAGA Republican Party’s undemocratic actions and absurd beliefs.

I enjoy sharp political wit in cartoons, but lately the type you are choosing to publish are promoting false and reprehensible ideas that are witless and unfactual. Please find material based on facts and not just vitriol.

Joanne Crepeau
Scarborough

letter to the editor
