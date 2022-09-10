Hadley Stoddard scored two goals and Quincy Thibault got the winner with 2:14 remaining as Thornton Academy rallied from a 3-1 deficit to earn a 4-3 victory against Bonny Eagle in a Class A girls’ soccer match Saturday.

Charlotte Belanger started the comeback with a penalty kick early in the second half, helping the Golden Trojans improved to 3-1.

Thibault’s goal was off a corner kick by Serra Rich.

Paige Barnes, Gia Jalbert and Emily Hamilton scored for Bonny Eagle (0-3).

YARMOUTH 2, YORK 0: Ava Feeley scored twice from outside the box in the second half to lift the Clippers (2-1) over the Wildcats (2-1) at York.

Macy Gilroy set up the first goal. Feeley then curled in a left-footed shot to make it 2-0.

PORTLAND 9, BIDDEFORD 0: Anneliese Collin and Eliza Stein each recorded a hat trick as the Bulldogs (1-3) cruised past the Tigers (1-3) at Biddeford.

Elizabeth Littell chipped in with a goal and three assists. Jasmine Arweiler and Kendal Sniper also scored.

Gabby Smith made 18 saves for Biddeford.

SCARBOROUGH 7, SANFORD 0: Ali Mokriski notched a hat trick as the Red Storm (3-0) breezed past the Spartans (1-1) at Scarborough.

Lana Djuranovic had a goal and an assist, and Sarah LeFebvre, Grace Carlista and Sophia Teirney also scored. Talia Borelli contributed two assists.

Sophie Olivo made 12 saves for Sanford.

WINDHAM 6, DEERING 0: Abbey Thornton scored a hat trick as the Eagles (2-1) downed the Rams (1-2) at Windham.

Ashley Clark chipped in with two goals. Caitlyn Marsh had one.

Sophie Hill finished with 14 saves for Deering.

RICHMOND 2, SACOPEE VALLEY 1: Eden Balduf’s goal 19 seconds into overtime lifted the Bobcats (2-1) over the Hawks (0-2) in Hiram.

Breonna Dufresne assisted the winning goal. Sophie Wells also scored for the Bobcats, and Autumn Lane made 14 saves.

Sacopee got a goal from Elsie Reynolds and 10 saves from Bridget Landry.

BOYS’ SOCCER

GORHAM 3, BIDDEFORD 0: Cole Bishop scored two goals and Jackson Morrell had one as the Rams (3-0) defeated the Tigers (1-2) in Biddeford.

Joe Cowan, Mikel Carrosco and Jack Luciano each had an assist. Gorham keeper Nick Phinney finished with five saves.

Callum Labonte and Antwon Hong combined for nine saves for Biddeford.

MARSHWOOD 5, WESTBROOK 0: Wyatt Yager scored three goals to lead the Hawks (3-0) over the Blue Blazes (0-3) in South Berwick.

Graham Pruyne struck first in the opening minute, Yager followed with his three goals before Ryan Pote converted a penalty kick.

Rowan Carter, Declan Fitzgerald and James Melino each had an assist.

CHEVERUS 5, BONNY EAGLE 2: Collin Plalum scored three goals to lead the Stags (1-2) over the Scots (0-3) in Buxton.

EDWARD LITTLE 3, BRUNSWICK 2: Mohamed Adow notched a hat trick as the Red Eddies (3-0) edged the Dragons (2-1) in Auburn.

Caleb Albert, Abdihakim Daud and Ethan Boucher each recorded an assist. Eli St. Laurent made three saves for the Eddies.

Luke Patterson scored both Brunswick goals.

FOOTBALL

MEDOMAK VALLEY 40, WINSLOW 0: Hayden Staples rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns, and Aaron Reed had three TD runs for the Panthers (2-0) in a Class C North win over the Raiders (1-1) at Waldoboro.

Medomak broke the game open with three touchdowns in the last seven minutes of the first half, aided by an interception and a blocked punt. A 3-yard scoring run by Staples just before halftime made it 27-0.

FIELD HOCKEY

SANFORD 8, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Audrey Payeur scored six goals and set up the other two for the Spartans (2-1) in a win over the Bulldogs (0-3) in Sanford.

Ellie Davis and Natalie Payeur were the other goal scorers, Hannah Mueller had an assist, and Megan Sheppard made three saves for Sanford.

Portland/Deering goalie Emma Walsh finished with 13 saves.

LEAVITT 8, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Cierra Barker, Katie Sirois and Maddie Morin each scored twice as the Hornets (3-0) defeated the Eagles (0-2-1) in Newcastle.

Barker and Morin also had an assist. Jazzlynn Clark chipped in with a goal and an assist, Gwen Scherrer also scored. Leavitt goalie Liz Chabot stopped two shots.

Hunter Gilmore made eight saves for Lincoln.

OXFORD HILLS 3, CAMDEN HILLS 2: Sierra Carson scored a pair of goals, including the winner with less than five minutes remaining, and the Vikings (3-0) edged the Windjammers (0-2) at Rockport.

Carson converted a rebound off the pads of Camden Hills goalie Tess Hodgkin in the first quarter.

Addie Kelly of Camden Hills scored off penalty corners in the third and fourth quarters, but Paige Temple answered for Oxford Hills, setting up Carson’s winner.

VOLLEYBALL

SANFORD 3, WELLS 0: Kora Eckelman had 14 kills, 13 blocks and 13 service points, and Billi Bruno finished with 14 digs and 11 service points as the Spartans (3-0) cruised past the Warriors (1-3) in Sanford, 25-14, 25-21 and 25-23.

Dominique Boles and Alex Payeur helped with 14 service points each. Samone Gallagher had four kills and four blocks.

YARMOUTH 3, GREELY 1: Dorcus Bolese collected 12 kills and Madi Beaudoin had six aces as the Clippers (3-0) beat the Rangers (1-2) in Yarmouth, 25-14, 23-25, 25-17 and 25-13.

Greely was led by Olivia Talley with nine kills and Lillian Dube with 14 digs.

