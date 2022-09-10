Jarrett Henault threw three touchdown passes and rushed for two more to lift the University of New England football team to a 38-23 win over Bridgewater State on Saturday in Biddeford.

Henault finished 13 for 24 passing for 257 yards for the Nor’easters (2-0). AJ DeFilio caught three passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

The Nor’easters took a 21-3 lead in the first quarter on a pair of touchdown runs by Henault and a 42-yard TD pass from Henault to DeFilio.

PLYMOUTH STATE 17, HUSSON 0: Kyle Baker caught an 18-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter as the Panthers (2-0) took the lead and held on to beat the Eagles (0-2) in Bangor.

After a scoreless first quarter, Plymouth State drove 72 yards to take the lead with 2:27 left in the second quarter. Thomas Boulukos added a 2-yard touchdown run in and Seth Disalvo kicked a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

Nic Visser passed for 180 yards for Husson, while Elijah Garnett rushed for 45 yards.

Advertisement

FIELD HOCKEY

BATES 2, BOWDOIN 1: The Bobcats (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) scored twice in the first quarter and beat the Polar Bears (1-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Maria Femia and Anna Cote scored for Bates, while Paige Cote had an assist.

Andrea DiTeodoro scored with an assist from Georgie Coetzer in the fourth quarter for Bowdoin.

WESLEYAN 3, COLBY 1: Diana Schwarz, Annabel Cincotta and Georgie Adams all scored as the Cardinals (1-1, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-1, 0-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Lillian Kistner scored the lone goal for Colby with an assist from Casey Winslow.

Advertisement

Emily Loeb had three saves for the Mules, while Audrey Pace had three saves for the Cardinals.

UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 3, DENISON 2: Madi Robito scored two straight goals and the Nor’easters (1-2) beat the Big Red (1-1) in Biddeford.

Denison took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Madeleine Hunt in the first quarter. Robito tied it in the second, then gave UNE the lead in the third. Emily Jacobs added a third-period goal to make it 3-1. Grace Lock scored in the fourth for the Big Red.

Lindsay Pych had three saves for UNE, while Athena Joannou had seven saves for Denison.

SOUTHERN MAINE 3, EASTERN CONN. STATE 2: Sage Drinkwater scored in the third quarter to give the Huskies (2-2, 1-0 LEC) the lead in their win over the Warriors (1-2, 0-1) in Mansfield, Connecticut.

Ginny Twitchell scored in the first quarter to give USM a 1-0 lead. Emma Sanson scored in the second to tie it for Eastern Connecticut State, before Drinkwater scored the go-ahead goal. Chloe Arsenault scored in the fourth quarter for the Huskies

Advertisement

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 2, BATES 1: Morgan Smiley and Greta Farkas scored in the first half as the Polar Bears (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Shannon Gallagher added an assist for Bowdoin. Alex Arndt had two saves.

Charlotte Jones scored in the second half for Bates. Samantha Bunar had three saves.

WESLEYAN 3, COLBY 0: Audrey Lavey, Dani Milovanov and Grace Devanny each scored as the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-1, 0-1) in Middletown, Connecticut.

Emily McMaster had six saves for Colby, while Sarah Hammon, Erin Dailey and Molly Brumbach combined for three saves for Wesleyan.

Advertisement

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 2, BATES 1: Tyler Huck and Ronaldo Cabral each scored as the Polar Bears (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Bobcats (1-1, 0-1) in Lewiston.

Tife Agunloye scored for Bates. Nico Hessel finished with seven saves in the loss.

WESLEYAN 4, COLBY 3: Mateo Neighbors, Zack Burd, Dane Harmaty and Soren Tollis all scored as the Cardinals (2-0, 1-0 NESCAC) beat the Mules (1-1, 0-1) at Middletown, Connecticut.

Mario Simoes, Josh Rubin and Ethan Franco all scored for Colby. Brendan McCarthy made six saves.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »