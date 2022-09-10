BASEBALL

David Hamilton hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the fourth inning and also broke the franchise record for stolen bases in a season as the Portland Sea Dogs continued their playoff push with a 4-3 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Saturday afternoon in their annual Field of Dreams game at Hadlock Field.

It was the fourth straight win and 12th in their last 13 games for the Sea Dogs, who began the day with a two-game lead over the Somerset Patriots in the Eastern League’s Northeast Division second-half standings.

Kyle Hart allowed a two-run homer with nobody out in the first inning but then held Binghamton to just one more hit during his six-inning outing. He struck out seven and walked one.

Hamilton led off the bottom of the first with a double and eventually scored on a groundout by Ceddanne Rafaela. In the eighth, Hamilton reached on a bunt single and then stole his 65th base of the season – one more than Julio Ramirez’s team record set in 1999.

FOOTBALL

Advertisement

NFL: Star tight end Darren Waller has agreed on a three-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said the sides reached the deal that adds $51 million to Waller’s existing contract that was previously set to pay him about $7 million in each of the next two seasons.

The reworked deal will pay Waller an average of a little more than $13 million a season through 2026. The new money average of $17 million a year exceeds the top existing deal at the position that pays San Francisco’s George Kittle $15 million per season. Waller had previously had the 18th highest average annual salary at the position.

• Though it’s not the contract extension Jordan Poyer was seeking, the Buffalo Bills increased the amount of bonus incentives the starting safety can earn this season.

Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the agreement being reached, with his client now eligible to make as much as $2 million in bonuses – up from $500,000 – in the final year of his contract. ESPN.com first reported the deal.

CYCLING

Advertisement

SPANISH VUELTA: Remco Evenepoel all but clinched his first Grand Tour title after the 22-year-old Belgian protected his lead in the Spanish Vuelta on the three-week race’s final competitive stage.

Well-supported by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team, Evenepoel had little trouble ensuring that Enric Mas and the Spaniard’s Movistar team were never able to challenge the two-minute lead he took into the 20th stage in mountains just north of Madrid, where the race ends on Sunday.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR CUP SERIES: Tyler Reddick will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway.

Reddick leaned on his extensive background driving dirt late models to ride the rim around the mile-and-a-half track. He stopped the clock in 29.899 seconds, denying Joey Logano a second straight pole.

FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc will be looking to reignite the Formula One championship race on his home track after clinching pole position in Monza, Italy, for Sunday’s Italian Grand Prix.

Advertisement

Runaway points leader Max Verstappen will again have to try to fight his way to the front after being among the many drivers to be hit with grid penalties.

Leclerc – who said he risked everything at the end – set the fastest time on his last lap in Saturday’s qualifying and knew he would start at the front of the grid even before Verstappen crossed 0.145 seconds slower, meaning the Ferrari driver secured pole on merit and not just because of his rival’s grid penalties.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Scottie Scheffler went 58 tournaments over more than two years between getting a PGA Tour card and getting his first win at the Phoenix Open. That turned out to be just the beginning of a year that topped all others in golf.

A month later, Scheffler went to No. 1 in the world. Two weeks after that, he became a major champion by winning the Masters. And on Saturday, he capped off his remarkable rise when he was announced as the PGA Tour player of the year.

EUROPEAN TOUR: The BMW Championship in Virginia Water, England, has been shortened to 54 holes after a day’s play was canceled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Viktor Hovland and Soren Kjeldsen were tied for the lead at 12 under par at the end of the second round.

Rory McIlroy finished birdie-birdie on the closing par 5s at Wentworth to shoot 7-under 65 – tying his career-low round in the tournament – and was in a three-way share of third place with Thomas Detry (65) and Rafa Cabrera Bello (65), a shot behind the leaders.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »