FICTION

Hardcover

1. “Horse,” by Geraldine Brooks (Viking)

2. “Babel,” by R.F. Kuang (Harper Voyager)

3. “The It Girl,” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout)

4. “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

5. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth)

6. “Lessons in Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)

7. “Mercury Pictures Presents,” by Anthony Marra (Hogarth)

8. “Sea of Tranquility,” by Emily St. John Mandel (Knopf)

9. “Wrong Place Wrong Time,” by Gillian McAllister (Morrow)

10. “Portrait of An Unknown Woman,” by Daniel Silva (Harper)

Paperback

1. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. “Night of The Living Rez,” by Morgan Talty (Tin House Books)

3. “Fresh Water for Flowers,” by Valerie Perrin (Europa Editions)

4. “Lightning Strike,” by William Kent Krueger (Atria)

5. “The Idiot,” by Elif Batuman (Penguin Books)

6. “The Personal Librarian,” by Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray (Berkley)

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing,” by Delia Owens (Putnam)

8. “Verity,” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

9. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)

10. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)

2. “Dirtbag, Massachusetts,” by Isaac Fitzgerald (Bloomsbury)

3. “Atlas of the Heart,” by Brene Brown (Random House)

4. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Knopf)

5. “Path Lit by Lightning,”by David Maraniss (Simon & Schuster)

6. “Taste,” by Stanley Tucci (Gallery Books)

7. “Island Medicine,” by Dr. Chuck Radis (Downeast)

8. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse,” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)

9. “Happy-Go-Lucky,” by David Sedaris (Little Brown)

10. “Rogues,” by Patrick Radden Keefe (Doubleday)

Paperback

1. “All About Love,” by Bell Hooks (Harper)

2. “Educated,” by Tara Westover (Random House)

3. “Broken Horses, by Brandi Carlile (Crown)

4. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

5. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed Editions)

6. “Between Two Kingdoms,” by Suleika Jaouad (Random House)

7. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)

8. “Downeast: Five Maine Girls and the Unseen Story of Rural America,” by Gigi Georges (Harper Perennial)

9. “Fox and I,” by Catherine Raven (Spiegel & Grau)

10. “Devil in the White City,” by Erik Larson (Vintage)

— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland