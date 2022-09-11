Whether Janet Mills truly believes that Maine should not join California in banning new gasoline vehicles by 2035, or whether it was politically expedient to avoid frightening a public brought up sucking the teat of the oil industry, the reality is that by 2030, or 2032, or 2033, climate change will have become bad enough that new gasoline vehicles will already be banned, and there will be major public buybacks to remove old gas-guzzlers from the roads.

We should end all fossil-fuel subsidies today, and pass them to the electric-vehicle industry to resolve the supply issues and to new EV owners (especially those with low incomes) to address affordability. It will be far cheaper in the long run, and give us a much better chance of keeping our planet habitable.

Daniel Smith

Yarmouth

