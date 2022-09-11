PITTSBURGH — Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday.

The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols connected for a two-run drive. Pujols had tied Rodriguez with a home run Saturday night.

Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart.

Pujols, 42, has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues. He’s hit 18 home runs this season.

The Cardinals went to the ninth inning trailing 2-0 but scored four runs off Chase DeJong (4-2)

Tommy Edman and Corey Dickerson led off with back-to-back doubles to produce the first run. Pujols followed with his homer to put the Cardinals on top.

Advertisement

One out after Pujols connected, Tyler O’Neil hit a solo shot to cap St. Louis’ big inning.

METS 9, MARLINS 3: Brandon Nimmo homered, doubled and walked twice to help visiting New York maintain its slim lead atop the NL East.

Tomas Nido had three hits and drove in three runs for the Mets.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ROYALS 4, TIGERS 0: Brady Singer threw seven shutout innings to lead Kansas City to a win at home.

Singer (8-4) allowed four hits and one walk, struck out six and retired 16 of the last 18 batters he faced. The Royals have won six of his last seven starts; he is 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA over that span.

Advertisement

NOTES

ANTHONY VARVARO, a former Red Sox pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.

Varvaro, 37, was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John’s University before a six-year career in the majors as a relief pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Red Sox.

WHITE SOX: Manager Tony La Russa says he is recovering well from having a pacemaker inserted for his heart but is uncertain when he will be medically cleared to run the club again.

La Russa, 77, was back with the White Sox in Oakland on Sunday to celebrate Dave Stewart having his No. 34 jersey retired by the Athletics. La Russa was there for the ceremony, but not to manage his team.

La Russa is uncertain when he will be in uniform again and back in the dugout. Bench coach Miguel Cairo has been leading the club during La Russa’s nearly two-week absence.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »