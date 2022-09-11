Leaders of Portland’s first responders led a somber remembrance ceremony Sunday morning in Fort Allen Park to mark the 21st anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists attacked.

Remembering lives lost that day, Fire Department Chief Keith Gautreau shared three numbers: 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, and 37 Port Authority officers who perished on that clear, bright Tuesday morning.

“These brave people, these heroes, responded immediately without hesitation to save as many lives as possible,” Gautreau said. “They ran toward the problem, not away, because it’s their duty.” As he spoke near the city’s 9/11 memorial, flags were planted on the ground representing the firefighters and police officers killed.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., he noted. There is an uneasy connection linking 9/11 and Maine, Gautreau said, as some of the terrorists went through South Portland and the Portland International Jetport before hijacking and flying jets into buildings.

Some people today may not be old enough to remember that day, “but every year we gather here at this very site where this memorial sits,” Gaudreau said. The events of that day prompted many changes to us as a nation, leading the country into war, how passengers travel on planes, and how public safety agencies respond to emergencies, he said.

As the nation lowers flags to honor and remember, Gautreau asked that everyone, “especially my fellow first responders here today and across the country, let us put our political and social differences aside for at least one day to honor and keep our promise to never forget.”

At 8:46 a.m., the moment when terrorists first attacked, a moment of silence was held. Conversations stopped. A squadron of uniformed firefighters and police officers stood at attention. Only the sounds of boats and seagulls in the harbor disturbed the silence.

Police Chief F. Heath Gorham and the fire chief shared the duty of laying wreaths at the memorial, then saluted.

The day 21 years ago means something different to each person, Gorham said.

“For my part I remember being a rookie policeman watching the attacks unfold from my tiny apartment in South Portland, and then being called into work as our leaders struggled to figure out who, or what, would be hit next,” he said.

In the days and months that followed, Gorham said he felt immense pride to be part of a profession of men and women willing to sacrifice so much for others. Many of those people today continue to suffer with hardships created by 9/11, he said. “It is important that we remember and we honor all those still struggling with the physical and emotional impacts of these attacks.”

As the ceremony ended, the police chief and fire chief marched away from the memorial. A bagpipe played “Amazing Grace.”

Mayor Kate Snyder and several councilors and residents attended, including Portland resident Dan Haley.

Like many, he clearly remembers the day when the skies were silenced as commercial flights were grounded.

“My daughter was in the air coming back from Uganda,” Haley said. “She was in public health over there for research.”

He found out later her flight that was scheduled to land in New York City was diverted to Belgium. “I spent all the day trying to find out where she was,” Haley said. “It wasn’t until 3:30 we knew where she was. It was a tense day.”